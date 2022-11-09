‘Killed It:’ Elon Backtracks From ‘Official’ Twitter Badges Hours After Rollout

Alright folks, buckle up, your brain is about to hurt.

Twitter is apparently backtracking from its “Official” Grey verification badge just hours after rolling it out. The sudden reversal comes on the heels of fervent backlash from users who said the free alternative to the traditional blue verified badge was confusing, redundant, and unnecessary. In a pair of weeks at Twitter marked by mass layoffs, cryptic messaging, personal vendettas, reverse firings, and amateur leadership, the grey badges fiasco might take the cake for the most painfully stupid Elon Musk led product effort so far.

Let’s back up for a second.

Twitter’s head of Early Stage Products Esther Crawford announced the “Official” grey badge badge on Tuesday evening pitching it as a free verification method for government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, and publishers. If you’re wondering why Twitter, which already had a functioning verification process in place, needed to introduce the badges in the first place, that’s because the company’s new CEO had a bright idea to charge users $US8 ($11) per month to retain their coveted blue checkmark.

It turns out, as Reuters noted, some public figures and government officials weren’t interested in paying the world’s richest man. That realisation sent Twitter policy executives scrambling to roll out an alternative in order to avoid basically incentivising a flood of imposter accounts and misinformation seeping its way onto the platform.

A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official" label to select accounts when we launch. pic.twitter.com/0p2Ae5nWpO — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022

And roll it out they did. On Wednesday morning, Twitter accounts matching the above description — such as The New York Times, The White House, and even Twitter’s own official account — appeared with the “Official” grey badge. However, rather than provide clarity, the badges only added more confusion since in each of those examples they appeared in addition to the accounts’ original blue verified badge, leading many to wonder what the hell the new checkmark was supposed to mean in the first place.

✨A tutorial to help you sort Twitter’s new check marks✨



Blue: Notable journalist

Also Blue: QAnon



Gray: State Comptroller

Also Gray: Taylor Swift



Blue + Gray: The White House

Also Blue + Gray: French onion soup



This is so much better, Mr. Musk.



thank you you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/DMYoqrHLAH — Edward Perez (@eddie1perez) November 9, 2022

Making matters even worse, blue check marked accounts without the official grey badge appear grayish/white when viewed on mobile dark mode. The screenshots below show two accounts with the original blue verification badge that could easily be mistaken for the grey official badge to an untrained eye.

Then, just hours after the double badges appeared, they began to vanish. Prominent government and brand accounts soon no longer had the ‘Official’ badges and their accounts reverted back to exactly the way they looked yesterday. Musk commented on the confusing shitstorm on his Twitter.

“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months,” Musk wrote. “We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.”

Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.



We will keep what works & change what doesn’t. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

Crawford, the executive who announced the Official badges launch reiterated that sentiment, essentially telling users to get used to the company’s new move fast and break things ethos. In this case, Twitter moved very fast and broke their product even faster.

“There are no sacred cows in product at Twitter anymore.” Crawford said. Elon is willing to try lots of things — many will fail, some will succeed.”

There are no sacred cows in product at Twitter anymore. Elon is willing to try lots of things — many will fail, some will succeed. The goal is to find the right mix of successful changes to ensure the long-term health and growth of the business. https://t.co/cMf27EmmpJ — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 9, 2022

OK, so Twitter’s Official Grey badges are dead then, right? Wrong.

Not long after advising its users to not cry over its mistakes, Crafword doubled down on the grey badges and said the rollout would continue but with a primary focus on “government and commercial entities to begin with.” However, The White House’s Twitter account, which had both the blue and grey badges early Wednesday morning, didn’t have the Official badge at time of writing. Neither, it should be noted, did at least a half dozen other government Twitter accounts Gizmodo checked.