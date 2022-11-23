Judge Recommends Prison Camp for Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

District Judge Edward Davila has proposed sentencing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to a federal prison camp in Texas, according to court filings. “The Court finds that family visitation enhances rehabilitation,” Davila wrote in the filing, according to Bloomberg, which summarized the terms of Holmes’ sentencing.

The prison camp is located in Bryan, Texas, and was proposed as an alternative to Holmes serving her 11-year 3-month sentence at a California prison. There’s a few prison camps like this one across the country that typically have a low security-to-inmate ratio, dormitory housing, and a work program. “…compared to other places in the prison system, this place is heaven. If you have to go it’s a good place to go.” Alan Ellis, a criminal defence lawyer, told Bloomberg.

Keri Axel, a criminal defence attorney told Yahoo! Finance that it is common for non-violent offenders like Holmes to serve out their time at minimum security facilities. “Sometimes they’re called ‘Camp Fed’ because they have a little bit more amenities, and they’re a little nicer places,” she said, adding the caveat, “they’re not great places. No one wants to be there.”

Although the judge has recommended the prison camp for Holmes’ incarceration, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons will make the final decision. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison on November 18 after she was found guilty of defrauding Theranos investors out of millions of dollars as part of her failed blood-testing startup. She was also sentenced to three years of supervision after her release.

Holmes’ team originally requested a sentencing of 18 months of supervised house arrest instead of the federal guidelines of 11 to 14 years behind bars.

“I am devastated by my failings,” Holmes said in court. “I have felt deep pain for what people went through because I failed them.” Holmes, who plans to appeal, has been ordered to surrender herself into custody by April 27, 2023.