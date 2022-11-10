John Wick Aims for the Heart in Chapter 4’s New Trailer

The ultra-violent John Wick series is back, this time with more heart, hurt, and neon lights than ever before. With Keanu Reeves’ signature flair for the dramatic, intense, and desperate, the newest instalment is truly a testosterone-fuelled gunfest of epic proportions, full of fantastic sword fights, chases on horseback, and a riveting amount of religious hang-ups.

In Chapter 4, John Wick finds a path to defeating the High Table, but before he can finally get out of the game, he’s got to take on the Marquis (played by Bill Skarsgard) in single combat. I don’t know about you, but if someone is bothering to warn John Wick, the guy he’s squaring up to has got to be formidable.

The film is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten, based on characters by Derek Kolstad. Chapter Four will star Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Donnie Yen (Caine), Bill Skarsgård (Marquis), Laurence Fishburne (Bowery King), Rina Sawayama (Akira), and Ian McShane (Winston).

John Wick: Chapter 4 will premiere in theatres on March 24.

