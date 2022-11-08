Is It Worth Getting an Apple TV 4K?

Apple last month announced its new 4K TV, a small little device that’ll turn your dumb screen into a smart one.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64GB of storage; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers 128GB of storage. However, only the larger storage option offers Ethernet for plugging into the internet and Thread support for Matter connectivity.

What is the point of Apple TV 4K?

It’s basically a little black box that allows you to access streaming services, games and Apple Fitness stuff on your TV. You can access a tonne of apps like Netflix, the only thing you need is a TV and an internet connection.

Is it worth getting an Apple TV 4K?

When the concept first launched, there weren’t as many smart TVs in homes, so the addition of the Apple TV turned the internet-less television into a streaming hub.

Now, in 2022, as we said in our review of the Apple TV 4K, it needs to do something more to draw in buyers. We think it does, especially if you want to take advantage of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+. But we also think it’s a pretty great way to keep your old TV around a little longer.

It’s also worth getting an Apple TV 4K if you’re helping a not-so-tech-savvy family member or a friend transition to the world of streaming apps.

Is there a monthly fee for Apple TV 4K?

No, but there is a cost for Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is a streaming service featuring Apple Originals. You get three months of Apple TV+ when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac. A monthly subscription is $9.99 per month after that (or if you don’t buy an Apple product). You don’t need an Apple TV 4K to access Apple TV+.

Is it easy to set up and use?

Yes, very.

In the box, you don’t get much. There’s the Apple TV 4K, a power cable, a remote and some instructions. The HDMI cable, needed to connect the Apple TV to your television, is not included. But, as is the case with any Apple device, setup is super easy.

To start, you unbox the device, take of the plastic protector and plug it into power. Slap the HDMI cable into the Apple TV 4K, the other end into your TV. Power everything up. Then it’s as simple as selecting the language, your region, accepting some privacy Ts & Cs and opt to set it up manually or via your iPhone. If you opt to set up via your phone, you just have to bring your handset near the Apple TV 4K, make sure Bluetooth is on and that your phone is unlocked.

You can also choose to restrict purchases (you’ll need to enter a password each time you try to make one).

Navigating via the remote is also simple, Apple has fixed the design and gone are the days of the horrendous experience you got from the tiny stick-like thing that would always get lost down the side of the lounge cushion.

What apps are on Apple TV 4K?

There are thousands of apps available in the Apple TV App store, but you can access 7Plus, 9Now, ABC iView, Disney+, Netflix, Stan Tenplay and YouTube, to name a few. You can also use Apple Fitness+ (it’s in the name), Apple Arcade (for games) and Apple Music (also in the name).

Adding a HomePod for a smarter TV

While you can talk to the remote (for example, ‘Hey Siri, turn the TV on’), you can also pair the Apple TV 4K with one (or more) of Apple’s HomePod speakers. Both options also allow for you to use the Apple TV 4K as sort-of a smart home hub, asking Siri about the weather, news, sport, etc, but also allowing you to turn on/off smart lights.

What stunned us, however, is being able to ask Siri who is in the movie you’re watching.

You can also add Apple TV to FaceTime calls on your iPhone or iPad to watch with someone else.

Is Apple TV better than a Firestick?

In our review, we said the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max was probably the most enjoyable streaming device we’ve used on a TV. The Apple TV 4K is $219 for the 64GB model and $249 for the 128GB model. The Amazon Firestick is $99. It really comes down to what you want – setting up (and using) the Apple device if you have an iPhone is a sinch. Using it is also very, very easy.