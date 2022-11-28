How to Charge Your EV Without Being a Jerk

You’ve probably seen photos circulating on social media of people using extension cords to charge their EVs when parked on the curb. As good a thing as it is to see more and more people adopting EVs, it’s time to admit that there are special rules for being an EV owner and how you should charge your car.

So, let’s talk about EV etiquette and how to responsibly charge your EV.

How to charge an EV at home

Most of the time with an EV, you’ll be charging it at home. Or, at least, this is the expectation. Don’t forget that, in most major Australian cities, EV owners can charge their vehicles at publically available charging stations (more on that below), and Tesla owners have access to the wider Tesla network.

But unfortunately, charging at home can get complicated (and expensive) quickly for a new EV owner.

Most EVs in Australia come with a standard emergency charger (Tesla removed these from new cars this year), which can plug into the Australian standard wall plug (AS/NZS 3112). These are low-current emergency chargers.

While you can most certainly use this charger overnight and between drives, know that it is really slow. In my EV reviews, I rely on these chargers a lot (as I don’t have fast EV charging tech at home), but when the car has been run down below 20 or even 30 per cent, it can take over 24 hours for these cables to top the car up to 100 per cent (which is because of a whole range of factors).

So, because of this, it’s often recommended that EV owners also install EV charging technology in their homes, for quicker, more reliable charging sessions.

How much do home kits cost?

EV tech website EVSE says that installation for one of these kits can cost up to $1,140 for a three-phase charging system (or $990 for a slower single-phase system). The charging units themselves can cost thousands of dollars and some don’t come with charging cables, so before you commit to a purchase, know what you’re getting and shop around for a good deal.

The price varies depending on charging speed and the brand, but also keep in mind how much work would need to go into installing one of these units.

If you’re a homeowner, you’d likely have to install some new wires and infrastructure. If you’re a renter, installing a home upgrade is likely something you wouldn’t consider. Keep in mind that these kits would mount onto a wall and they wouldn’t be easily maneuvered (as they connect to special wiring in the home).

Can I charge my EV on the curb?

To be frank, you shouldn’t charge your EV on the curb unless charging infrastructure is readily available. That means, if a curb-side charging station is available (and this may happen in the future across Australia, as ARENA is testing the technology), then go ahead.

If you’re having to run an extension cable out to your car from your home, with a cable running over a footpath, just don’t do this. It’s unsafe and it could hurt someone, let alone the fact that it could damage your equipment.

Ideally, you want to charge your car in a secure location, such as in a car port or a garage, but if you live in the inner city where these things aren’t viable, you may have to rely on public charging.

How to charge an EV at a public charging station

Simply park your EV in the designated charging spot, plug the charging cable into your car, and pay for the charging session using either an app or the machine at the public charging station (there will usually be more specific instructions on-site).

Chargers vary widely in speed, between 22kW and 350kW depending on the network and charging station.

Public EV chargers are available across Australia’s major cities, but they’re usually restricted to around two car spots each (allowing between one and two cars to charge at the same time). Plugshare has a terrific map on where you can find these chargers across the country.

If you’re interested in the ins and outs of public EV charging in Australia, we’ve written all about that.

Should I charge my EV to 100 per cent in public?

Generally speaking, you’d very rarely want to top your EV up to 100 per cent when using a public charger. Ideally, you’d want to get enough charge into the car to get you on your way to your next charging location, with enough range to make you feel comfortable.

Charging speed for EVs also slows down after the battery reaches about 80 per cent, so you may be waiting around for a while if you pass this threshold. This limit exists to extend the life of the battery.

Another layer to this is, of course, the queues. Public EV charging stations tend to have lengthy queues, especially when one of the machines is out of order, so to make sure everybody ends up getting a charge and at their destination on time, try to not stick around for too long, especially when others are waiting.

Additionally, something Aussie EV owners have become accustomed to has been checking in using the Plugshare app (available on iOS and Android). This lets drivers let others know when a station is out of order, experiencing long queues, or when a station is currently in use. I recommend using this app, just in case the station you’re planning to use is entirely out of order.

Can any EV use a Tesla charger?

Non-Tesla EVs can’t use a Tesla charging station at the moment, despite speculation that this will soon change overseas. If you don’t own a Tesla, simply avoid Tesla charging stations: they’re not going to work for you.

I’m hoping that this article has given you some insight into being a responsible EV owner.