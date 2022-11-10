Here’s Where Tech Won and Lost in the Midterms

The 2022 midterms are officially over. Well, sorta. If you don’t know what’s going on, feel free to just Google it. For our purposes here at Gizmodo, we wanted to take a quick look at how the midterms may have impacted technology. In addition to hotly contested congressional races, this election cycle saw voters decide on a variety of ballot initiatives, including some that could have big impacts on everything from internet access to police surveillance to clean energy to your local Uber driver. Here’s a quick look at some of what went down in states where tech was on the ballot.

Prop 30 in California: Taxing the Rich to Fund Electric Cars

Probably the weirdest and messiest tech-related initiative on the ballot this year was California’s Prop 30, otherwise known as the Clean Cars and Clean Air Act. The initiative promised to impose a 1.75% personal income tax hike on the state’s highest-earning residents — or people making above $US2 ($3) million. From that, the state hoped to generate some $US3.5 ($5) to $US5 ($7) billion per year to help bolster its environmental programs. The money would have been used to subsidise zero-emission vehicles and expand clean air and wildfire response and prevention efforts.

On its face, this seemed like something that Cali’s predominantly blue voters would be pretty interested in: Taxing millionaires to fund electric car production. Sounds like an agenda that any bleeding-heart liberal would be in favour of. But it’s more complicated than that.

What happened: It failed to pass.

California voters rejected the measure by a pretty considerable margin, voting 59 per cent to 41 per cent, according to the New York Times.

The initiative was controversial for a number of reasons and brought out some weird alliances between groups that would’ve otherwise been considered political enemies. On one side, the measure was supported by numerous Democrats, environmental activists and, weirdly, Lyft, which generously threw over $US45 ($62) million at the effort. Meanwhile, critics of the measure included California’s own governor, Gavin Newsom, the state’s teachers union, and a bunch of local plutocrats who naturally didn’t want to pay more in taxes. Critics said that the bill was just a handout to the rideshare industry (maybe Lyft thought that, too) and that taxpayers would be subsidizing the production of electric vehicles (which carmakers are now mandated to produce in the state) that companies like Lyft and Uber should’ve been paying for. Meanwhile, proponents of the bill criticised Newsom for criticising the bill, claiming his real motivation was to protect his biggest donors and wealthy political allies.

Constitutional Amendment in Montana: Keeping Cops Away From Your Data

In Montana, voters were asked whether they wanted to amend the state constitution to limit any creepy data collection activities by police. The change would redefine “electronic data and communications” as the kind of private property that is constitutionally protected from unreasonable search and seizure, thus forcing state and local law enforcement to secure court-ordered warrants before accessing data on personal devices. Currently, cops basically abide by these rules already, but no statute mandates it. Only two other states currently offer such protections — Michigan and Missouri.

What happened: It passed.

By a pretty significant margin — 82 per cent to 18, according to current vote tallies — Montanans voted to pass this amendment. That’s probably because it endured virtually no opposition within the state and, in a rare showing for conservative interest groups, the amendment was actually championed by rightwing libertarian organisations like Americans for Prosperity Montana. I guess Ayn Rand wouldn’t have approved of digital search and seizures either!

Advisory 40 in Washington State: Affirming That Uber Drivers Should Not Be Treated Like Total Shit, Sorta

Uber and Lyft really want you to know they care. After a globe-spanning campaign to sabotage regulations that would classify their ride-share drivers as employees (a designation that would have entitled workers to a variety of benefits and protections they currently lack), the companies tried to make themselves look like the good guys and graciously backed HB 2076 in Washington state last year. The bill, which was passed by the state legislature, offer some watered-down protections to drivers like a “minimum earnings guarantee,” worker’s compensation coverage, and the ability to earn paid sick leave, though it would codify drivers’ status as contractors rather than employees.

This year, voters had the opportunity to vote on a non-binding resolution that would’ve reaffirmed HB 2076. This affirmation, called Advisory 40 or the “Transportation Network Companies Tax” question, asked voters if they would rather support or repeal the recently passed bill.

What happened: Voters said no to the advisory.

The New York Times reports that about 53 per cent of voters in the state voted to repeal the advisory, while some 47 per cent voted to keep it. There hasn’t been much analysis on what motivated the electorate to vote that way. Nevertheless, the bill was non-binding, meaning that it’s not clear that the legislature will necessarily support what people voted for anyway.

Amendment 2 in Alabama: Broadband Infrastructure Spending

As bizarre as it may sound, there are still a huge amount of people in this country who don’t have reliable access to the internet. Actually, about 7 per cent of the population say they don’t use the internet at all. For most of these people — especially those in rural and tribal communities — not using the web isn’t a choice so much as a lack of existing infrastructure. Since the web runs on expensive equipment like optical fibres and coaxial cables, the physical infrastructure doesn’t always make it up to the remotest areas of the country.

Amendment 2 in Alabama would amend the state’s constitution to allow taxpayer money to be funneled to private companies in the form of grants to provide for the creation of broadband internet.

What happened: It passed.

Turns out, people in Alabama want to use the internet! The state voted by a pretty overwhelming majority (over 78 per cent) to pass the amendment, the Associated Press reports.

Some lingering questions from the results of the midterms: