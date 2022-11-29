Here Are the Best Apps and Games of 2022, According to Apple

As 2022 winds to a close, Apple is ready to reflect on the apps and games that made its tech so fun to use. Today, Apple released its list of the best apps and games from the year, curated by Apple’s global App Store editorial team.

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives.”

Whether you like to take notes, be your authentic self, or get locked into a tabletop game with a monster, there’s something for you on this list.

iPhone App: BeReal

Image: FellowNeko, Shutterstock

Ah, BeReal. Love it or hate it, this year people loved the simplicity of the new age social media and its emphasis on authenticity. Users receive a notification once a day to post a BeReal, which is a post made up of a photo from both your front and back camera. The gimmick is that you only have two minutes to post your BeReal, which encourages users to capture what they’re doing in the moment.

BeReal is currently free to download in the App Store.

iPad App: GoodNotes 5

GoodNotes 5 is for the iPad user that loves to take notes, especially in their own handwriting. The app features a sleek interface that mimics the iOS folder interface, making it super easy to navigate for any already Apple-literate user, with a ton of customisation options for both your notes and your folders. You can also back up your notes to cloud storage like Dropbox and Google Drive.

GoodNotes 5 is currently free on the App Store with in-app purchases.

Mac App: MacFamilyTree 10

While genealogy software might not be something you think you need, MacFamilyTree 10 aims to change your mind. The software allows you to create, research, and customise your family tree with a bunch of different types of chart formats, and built-in tools like FamilySearch and image colorizers. MacFamilyTree 10 probably isn’t something you’ll use everyday, but you’ll be glad to own it when you need it.

Apple TV App: ViX

Image: Lebedev Yury, Shutterstock

According to TVNewsCheck, ViX is TelevisaUnivision’s stab at bringing Spanish-language entertainment to the forefront of your Apple TV. ViX is self-described as the largest Spanish streaming service in the world, with over 100 live and on-demand channels covering a ton of different content.

ViX is not currently available in the App Store, but only for iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV.

Apple Watch App: Gentler Streak

This one’s for you fitness buffs. Gentler Streak is a fitness tracker, of course, but the app also claims to put your wellness first by finding a sweet spot between resting and exercising via your Apple Watch.

Gentler Streak is free to download in the App Store.

iPhone Game: Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends took the gaming world by storm when it was released in 2019, and the mobile version has only continued that prestige. The game was released for mobile this past May, and features a 3v3 battle royale format.

Apex Legends Mobile is free in the App Store with in-app purchases.

iPad Game: Moncage

There is something about puzzle games that gets the people going, and Moncage is no different. Moncage focuses on a singular cube, where each face features a view of different, seemingly disparate worlds. The more you stare at each side of the cube, the more clearly you’ll be able to see how these worlds connect to each other.

Mac Game: Inscryption

Inscryption is a first person horror game that pits you against a mysterious monster shrouded in shadow in a table-top card game. It’s creepy, it’s fun, and it’s pixelated art style is also dripping with nostalgia.

Apple TV Game: El Hijo

El Hijo is a non-violent stealth game that begins with a pack of bandits destroying the farm of the titular character and his mother. El Hijo is eventually left behind by his mother in an attempt to keep him safe, and the game chronicles his attempt to reconnect with his home.