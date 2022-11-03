Real Estate Group Harcourts is Australia’s Latest Company to Suffer a Data Breach

On Wednesday night, it was brought to our attention that Australian real estate organisation Harcourts was the latest cyber-attack victim, with the data now caught up in the breach believed to include pretty sensitive customer data.

While Gizmodo Australia has left two voicemail messages with Harcourts, we’re yet to confirm the details of the security incident.

As you can see from the tweet below, Harcourts emailed customers to tell them it suffered a cyberattack.

Harcourts Real Estate has been hacked pic.twitter.com/WUdsie7HHh — Damian Tardio (@damiantardio) November 2, 2022

According to the email, the company’s rental property database had been accessed by an unknown third party.

Harcourts said the data breach stemmed from its software service provider Stafflink, where the account of one of Stafflink’s employees was allegedly compromised and made accessible to third parties back on October 24.

Also included in the email was a list of breached data. For residential rental providers and tradespeople, their full legal name, email, addresses, phone number, copy of a signature and bank details are “potentially visible” to the attackers. For renters/tenants, full legal name, email, addresses, phone number, copy of a signature AND photo ID is believed compromised.

The ABC is reporting that it is not known how many people were impacted by the breach, but the report notes the email was circulated to customers of Harcourts Melbourne City.

Interestingly, the SBS last month interviewed Harcourts, when it was discussing the potential impact a data breach could have on the real estate industry. A Harcourts spokesperson said “protections are in place” to secure customer data, adding, “Our data is encrypted by Google, so it’s got the best protection in the world”.

The Harcourts data breach is just the latest in a string of cyber incidents experienced by Australian organisations and just one of the many data breaches of 2022.

We’ll update this article as we learn more.