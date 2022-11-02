Godzilla Day 2022 Celebrates MechaGodzilla and Mothra With Exclusive Mondo Merch

Halloween might be over but you can still celebrate monsters in early November. Massive green ones, in fact. November 3 is Godzilla Day, the birthday of everyone’s favourite giant kaiju, based on the release of his first film in 1954. And, as usual, Toho loves to celebrate the big guy in a big way. As in years past, it has teamed up with Mondo to unleash a monster load of awesome Godzilla merch on the world and Gizmodo is excited to reveal all of it.

There are brand new posters for Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla and Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla II by Oliver Barrett and Tom Whalen, a beautiful vinyl soundtrack for Godzilla vs. Mothra, and, of course, a massive, jaw-dropping collectible statue of a battle from Godzilla Tokyo SOS. See them all in the following slides and grab them for yourself at mondoshop.com on Thursday, November 3 at 1 p.m. EST.

Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla by Oliver Barrett (Regular)

Image: Mondo/Toho

GODZILLA VS MECHAGODZILLA (Japanese Regular Edition)

Artwork by Oliver Barrett

24″x36″, 7-colour Screenprint

Edition of 225

Printed by DL Screenprinting

$US60 ($83)

Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla II by Tom Whalen (Variant)

Image: Mondo/Toho

GODZILLA VS MECHAGODZILLA II (English Variant Edition)

Artwork by Tom Whalen

24″x36″, 9-colour Screenprint with Metallic Inks

Edition of 175

Printed by Lady Lazarus

$US85 ($118)

Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla II by Tom Whalen (Regular)

Image: Mondo/Toho

GODZILLA VS MECHAGODZILLA II (Japanese Regular Edition)

Artwork by Tom Whalen

24″x36″, 9-colour Screenprint with Metallic Inks

Edition of 275

Printed by Lady Lazarus

$US60 ($83)

Godzilla vs. Mothra Original Soundtrack LP

Image: Mondo/Toho

GODZILLA VS MOTHRA Original Soundtrack 2XLP

Artwork by Greg Ruth

Numbered edition of 2000 copies

Pressed on 2 x 140g Battra Beam vs Mothra silk vinyl (also available on 140g eco vinyl) featuring a screen printed D side

Housed inside a reverse board sleeve

$TBD

Godzilla vs. Mothra LP 1

Image: Mondo/Toho

Godzilla vs. Mothra LP 2

Image: Mondo/Toho

Godzilla Tokyo SOS Premium Scale Figure

Image: Mondo/Toho

Godzilla Tokyo SOS Premium Scale Statue – Limited Edition

Concept Design by Francisco Francavilla and Hector Arce.

Sculpt by Tommy Hodges.

Paint by Hector Arce.

Packaging Art by Francisco Francavilla.

Packaging Design by Gabe Chicoine.

17″ wide with 15″ wide base, 16″ high to top of head, 20″ high when displayed with larva attached to tail

Edition of 600

$US585 ($812)

Godzilla Tokyo SOS Accessories

Image: Mondo/Toho

Product Includes:

– Godzilla Statue

– Two Mothra Larva

– Base Diorama

-Swappable Closed Lower Jaw

-Swappable “Chomping on Mothra’s legs” lower Jaw

-Swappable semi transparent Heat Ray Attack with head

-Swappable Tail tip (used to display with or without attached mothra Larva)

Godzilla Tokyo SOS from the back…

Image: Mondo/Toho

“Based on the amazing Godzilla: Tokyo SOS. This statue captures the brutal battle between Godzilla, Mothra and Kiryu. Godzilla is fully realised with stunning attention to detail including an array of swappable accessories that recreate specific moments from the movie. This statue is the perfect companion piece to Mondo’s Mothra: Tokyo SOS statue released last year, creating an epic face off between the two iconic monsters!”

Again, the posters, LP and sculpture all go on sale at mondoshop.com on Thursday, November 3 at 1 p.m. EST.