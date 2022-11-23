Fill Your Black Friday List With Fandom Finds From Stranger Things, Marvel, DC, and More

With Thanksgiving nearly upon us, we’re off to the races with holiday shopping. It’s a good time to be a pop culture fan, because not only are we are feasting on dinner, we’re faced with a bounty of options to help flash our favourite fandoms.

Here’s our latest holiday gift guide featuring Marvel, Star Wars, and more!

Represent the Targaryens

We love the tight-knit and often terrifying family’s festive knit sweater, available online.

The Black Panther Has Arrived

Celebrate the new Black Panther with this geometric design wallet at Loungefly.com.

For When Your Tummy Goes Wubba Lubba Dub Dub

If you know someone who can cook and is a fan of irreverent animation, treat them and yourself with this Rick and Morty cookbook, available wherever books are sold and online. Check out an excerpt here!

Celebrate Endor’s Victory in a Cosy Blanket

This Star Wars line of blankets features Endor, Hoth and Tatooine-inspired designs. Buy one at Sackcloth and Ashes website and the company will donate one blanket to organisations that help the unhoused per purchase.

E.T. Plush for the Collector

Steven Spielberg’s classic E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial is celebrating 40 years, so get this plush for the Amblin fan in your life who always wanted an alien friend. This Kidrobot release includes a glowing finger too.

An Encanto Costume That’s Cosplay-Lite

The folks over at CAMP know what kids like, and have released a gorgeous Encanto line including this skirt and sweater that looks just like Mirabel’s in the Disney animated film. There’s also a set for Isabela.

Get Wild With Antonio

The extensive line also features the extended Madrigal family, like Bruno and Antonio, emblazoned on comfy-looking sweaters.

Take a Little Bit of Casita With You Wherever You Go

Really love that Encanto is getting lots of love in the merch department for all ages. This backpack is a travel must.

Hellfire Holidays

If you buy this stocking an Eddie Munson gets his bat wings. Find it and more Stranger Things goods here.

Needle Drop the Cowboy Bebop Theme

Finally, the Cowboy Bebop soundtrack is available to add to your record collection! This one is a hot commodity.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Action Figures

As part of NECA’s Black Friday sale, the toymaker is rolling out more of those TMNT figures that went by fast on their first release. Keep your eye on the online store if these are on your must-have list.

Frozen Fandom Fashion

Frozen concept artist Brittany Lee has collaborated with ShopDisney on a line of accessories featuring her gorgeous artwork and designs for the Disney Queens. Find it here.

Wayfind With Moana Earrings

These lovely Moana earrings are perfect for the Disney heroine fan in your life. Buy them on Baublebar’s site.

Turn Things Upside Down

We’ll say it again: long live Eddie Munson! This T-shirt dress is available as part of Blackmilk’s Stranger Things line.

For Your Pet Puddin’

Buckle Down products has an extensive line of DC and other franchise accessories for you and your pets, like this Harley Quinn dog collar. (Hyena not included.)

I Would Like to See the Fur Baby

Get this perfect Grogu-inspired bed for your furry foundling on ShopDisney.

Monsters Live Here

This cute Pixar Monsters Inc. wreath is available online.

Black Panther Coffee to Power You Up

Or at least wake you up. Find it online here.

Lounge Like a Tokyo Ghoul

Find these at Hot Topic.

Wall-E and Eve Forever

The Pixar favourite is celebrated on this Box Lunch Loungefly exclusive.

Galactic Pajamas

Dream of Star Wars adventures in these chill pajamas from Smash+Tees.

