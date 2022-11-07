EVX Wants To Build 1,000 Kerbside EV Chargers Across Australia

Australian EV charger installation company EVX and UK EV infrastructure company Connected Kerb want to build out 1,000 electric vehicle charge points across Australia within the next 24 months.

“Our integration of Connected Kerb’s technology and product is a first for Australians and will revolutionise the way we charge EVs – particularly in public kerbside applications, which is an area of significant need,” said Andrew Forster, the CEO of EVX.

“We understand the availability of public EV charging points is one of the primary barriers to making the transition away from petrol or diesel-powered cars towards electric vehicles, and we’ve made it our mission to take the lead in removing this barrier here in Australia.”

Most public EV chargers across Australia are offered in dedicated EV zones, where a special machine (which resembles a petrol bowser) is used to charge the car. This machine usually has charging cables connected to it and, depending on the location, there may be multiple machines for charging several cars at once. They’re quite difficult to install.

EVX and Connected Kerb want to do things a bit differently. Instead of relying on a petrol bowser-like machine that sticks out of the ground, the solution put forward by EVX involves putting the charging technology into already established structures, such as bollards or poles. Connected Kerb, as part of this deal, will be providing the infrastructure.

Kerbside chargers don’t take up much space and don’t require their own special zones, so they can be practically rolled out on most streets. To use them, however, you’d need to bring along your own compatible charging cable (likely a high-power one and not the emergency Australian wall socket charger, which Tesla no longer includes in its vehicles).

Additionally, all of the technical stuff that would typically be in the above-ground machine is put underground in a steel box.

“I think there needs to be a mindset shift,” added Sean McGinty, the co-founder of EVX.

“Australians have been used to getting fuel for their vehicles in an instant but as we transition to EVs at scale, EV charging infrastructure needs to serve both fast and long-dwell scenarios.”

This charging solution idea rules. It’s similar to the solution being trialled right now by ARENA, which involves putting charging infrastructure on power poles so that inner-city EV owners can charge their cars overnight if they park on-road. The NSW government is also funding the rollout of 500 kerbside charging points for on-street charging.

While this is an ambitious (and welcome) plan, EVX and Connected Kerb’s 1,000 public chargers aren’t ready for rollout. They’ve still got bucketloads of work to do with councils and other stakeholders to sort out how exactly they’re going to execute their plan.

We hope this is more than just a press release that hits all the right keywords.