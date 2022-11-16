EVs and Hybrids Dominate the 2022 Carsales Car of the Year Awards

The Kia EV6 has been crowned the 2022 Carsales car of the year (COTY), with hybrids and other electric vehicles closely following it up.

Carsales says that the cars in their awards are subject to a multi-stage judging process, with a single winner and two highly commended models named. Eligibility includes:

The car needs to cost less than $250,000 RRP (at least one variant)

The car needs to be new or substantially upgraded and needs to be available for testing by October 31 and sale prior to December 31

The car needs to be a production passenger car or SUV, available via dealers or distribution channels

The car needs a fitted reversing camera and autonomous emergency braking in all variants

So, the winning car is the EV6, which we reviewed earlier this year. We were big fans of how powerful the car was, along with its very Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetic, however, we were less impressed by its operating system. The winner in 2021 was the Hyundai Ioniq 5, yet another EV.

“Anyone who doubts the ability of EVs to be engaging to drive, intuitive to operate and user-friendly in all manner of environments needs to drive the Kia EV6,” Carsales managing editor and chief COTY judge Marton Pettendy said.

“Outstanding body control, accurate steering, plush ride quality, instant torque delivery, a spacious and practical interior, strong tech and safety credentials and an abundance of grip and scorching performance in both rear-drive and all-wheel drive form make the EV6 a very quick, capable and clever performance car and this year’s standout new model.”

There are a few things to keep in mind though. Firstly, the EV6 is not a cheap car. It starts at $67,990 in Australia, well above the price of the cheapest EV in Australia (the MG ZS EV at $44,990). This price point also puts it above the Tesla Model 3, which starts at $63,900 in Australia.

The other thing to keep in mind is that availability is very limited, with only 500 cars allocated to Australia in 2023. If you manage to get your hands on the EV6, congratulations, but you’re one of a select few.

Carsales says that despite the cost, owners would recoup more of the cost over the lifetime of the EV6 as opposed to other vehicles.

“The team at Kia Australia is excited and humbled the EV6 has won Carsales Car of the Year 2022, our second carsales COTY win,” Kia Australia CEO Damien Meredith said.

“We appreciate it has been recognised by the judges for the exceptional car that it is and we don’t underestimate how much awards such as Carsales Car of the Year contribute to the EV6 proving itself as the halo for the Kia brand.”

The EV6’s GT variant is set to launch in Australia soon and the larger EV9 model is set to launch in Australia sometime in 2023.

Meanwhile, the two highly commended vehicles in the 2022 COTY awards were the Cupra Formentor (hybrid) and the Genesis GV60 (electric). Mind you that the Genesis GV60 is a luxury EV, and Cupra launched in Australia quite recently.

Congratulations to Kia for winning the 2022 Carsales COTY award with the EV6. It’s a great car and a joy to drive.