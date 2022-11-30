What’s Streaming in December on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in December, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies).
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually. Highlights this month include Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Witcher: Blood Origin.
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- Bad Santa 2 – December 1
- The Batman – December 1
- Troll – December 1
- The Masked Scammer – December 1
- Sr. – December 2
- Warriors of Future – December 2
- The Marriage App – December 7
- In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case – December 8
- The Elephant Whispers – December 8
- Cloudy with a Chance of Metaballs – December 9
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – December 9
- Kangaroo Valley – December 14
- Don’t Pick Up the Phone – December 14
- The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari – December 16
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – December 23
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – December 25
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN (Episodes 25 – 38) – December 1
- Dead End– December 1
- Hot Skull – December 2
- My Unorthodox Life (Season 2) – December 2
- Lookism – December 8
- Dragon Age: Absolution – December 9
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Part 2) – December 9
- Alchemy of Souls (Season 1 part 2) – December 10
- Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure – December 13
- Violet Evergarden: Recollections – December 15
- Sonic Prime – December 15
- The Recruit – December 16
- Paradise PD (Part 4) – December 16
- The Seven DEadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 1) – December 20
- I AM A KILLER (Season 4) December 21
- Alice in Borderland (Season 2) – December 22
- Time Hustler – December 25
- The Witcher: Blood Origin – December 25
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 2) – December 29
What should I watch on Netflix?
Head over to Netflix to sign up.
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Highlights include Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 3) and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Beyond that, it’s a pretty quiet month on the Amazon streaming service.
What new movies are out on Prime Video?
- Moonlight – December 1
- Firestarter (2022) – December 3
- Operation Mincemeat – December 9
- Nanny – December 16
- Law Abiding Citizen – December 19
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – December 20
- Logan Lucky – December 22
- Wildcat – December 30
What new shows are out on Prime Video?
- Three Pines (Season 1) – December 2
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 3) – December 21
- Island (Season 1) – December 30
What should I watch on Prime Video?
Head over to Amazon Prime Video to sign up.
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a very quiet December. Highlights include Amsterdam and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.
What new movies are out on Disney+?
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules – December 2
- Maui Shark Mystery – December 2
- Jaws vs. Boats – December 2
- Amsterdam – December 7
- Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – December 9
- Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Life (special edition) – December 16
- Encanto at The Hollywood Bowl – December 28
- True Lies – December 30
What new shows are out on Disney+?
- Evil Genius (Season 1) – December 7
- Future Man (Season 3) – December 7
- National Treasure: Edge of History (Season 1) – December 14
- Boston Legal (Season 1 – 2) – December 21
What should I watch on Disney+?
Head over to Disney+ to sign up.
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, but not a whole lot of nerdy content. Saying that, there are a few good TV shows and movies coming out this month on Binge that we think you’ll enjoy. Highlights include The Batman and Season 4 of Doom Patrol.
What new movies are out on Binge?
- The Batman – December 1
- Operation Mincemeat – December 1
- Barbra Streisand: Becoming an Icon –December 2
- The Assassination of Jesse James
- Fantasy Island – December 3
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – December 3
- Firestarter (2022) – December 3
- Legend – December 9
- The Drover’s Wife – December 9
- The Last Moment of Clarity – December 10
- Madame – December 10
- Pinocchio: A True Story – December 10
- Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder – December 11
- Bran Nue Dae – December 17
- Pink Cadillac – December 18
- Daniel Day-Lewis, The Hollywood Genius – December 20
- Alice (2022) – December 21
- The Lost City – December 29
- Settlers – December 29
- Fortress – December 30
- Fortress: Sniper’s Eye – December 30
What new shows are out on Binge?
- Doctor Who (Season 13) – December 1
- Branson (Season 1) – December 2
- Rookie Blue (Season 1 – 6) – December 2
- His Dark Materials (Season 3) – December 6
- Doom Patrol (Season 4) – December 7
- Shaq (Season 1) – December 8
- Teen Titans GO!: DC Super Girls – December 17
- LEGO City Adventures (December 20) – December 20
- Agatha Christie: Ordeal By Innocence (Season 1) – December 21
- Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders (Season 1) – December 21
- Agatha Christie: The Pale Horse (Season 1) – December 21
What should I watch on Binge?
Head over to Binge to sign up.
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include T2 Trainspotting and Argo.
What new movies are out on Stan?
- Allied – December 1
- Ghost in the Shell – December 1
- Final Destination (2000) – December 4
- A Lion Returns – December 5
- Kedi – December 6
- T2 Trainspotting – December 7
- The Social Network – December 9
- Don’t Breathe – December 11
- The Craft – December 11
- Timbuktu – December 14
- The Mule – December 15
- I Am Not Your Negro – December 16
- Pineapple Express – December 16
- Life (2017) – December 17
- Limbo – December 20
- The Motorcycle Diaries – December 22
- Loving Vincent – December 23
- Captain Phillips – December 23
- Argo – December 26
- Lady Macbeth – December 30
- District 9 – December 30
What new shows are out on Stan?
- Amsterdam Undercover (Season 2) – December 1
- Evil (Season 3) – December 12
- After the Verdict (Season 1) – December 21
What should I watch on Stan?
Head over to Stan to sign up.
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’ and is definitely the place to be if you love Halloween. Given the service dropped a tonne of new content in October, December is a tad dry.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- A Wounded Fawn – December 1
- Lord of Chaos – December 5
- Christmas Bloody Christmas – December 9
- The Police are Blundering in the Dark – December 12
- The Killer is One of Thirteen – December 12
- Girl in Room 2A – December 12
- The Apology – December 16
- Scare Package 2: Rad Chad’s Revenge – December 22
- Flux Gourmet – December 22
What should I watch on Shudder?
Head over to Shudder to sign up.
That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder this month, check back in late December and we’ll tell you what’s coming in January, 2023. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.
