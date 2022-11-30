What’s Streaming in December on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in December, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually. Highlights this month include Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Bad Santa 2 – December 1

The Batman – December 1

Troll – December 1

The Masked Scammer – December 1

Sr. – December 2

Warriors of Future – December 2

The Marriage App – December 7

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case – December 8

The Elephant Whispers – December 8

Cloudy with a Chance of Metaballs – December 9

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – December 9

Kangaroo Valley – December 14

Don’t Pick Up the Phone – December 14

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari – December 16

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – December 23

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – December 25

What new shows are out on Netflix?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN (Episodes 25 – 38) – December 1

Dead End– December 1

Hot Skull – December 2

My Unorthodox Life (Season 2) – December 2

Lookism – December 8

Dragon Age: Absolution – December 9

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Part 2) – December 9

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1 part 2) – December 10

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure – December 13

Violet Evergarden: Recollections – December 15

Sonic Prime – December 15

The Recruit – December 16

– December 16 Paradise PD (Part 4) – December 16

The Seven DEadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 1) – December 20

I AM A KILLER (Season 4) December 21

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) – December 22

Time Hustler – December 25

– December 25 The Witcher: Blood Origin – December 25

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 2) – December 29

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Highlights include Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 3) and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Beyond that, it’s a pretty quiet month on the Amazon streaming service.

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

Moonlight – December 1

Firestarter (2022) – December 3

(2022) December 3 Operation Mincemeat – December 9

Nanny – December 16

December 16 Law Abiding Citizen – December 19

Everything Everywhere All At Once – December 20

Logan Lucky – December 22

Wildcat – December 30

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

Three Pines (Season 1) – December 2

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 3) – December 21

(Season 3) – December 21 Island (Season 1) – December 30

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a very quiet December. Highlights include Amsterdam and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.

What new movies are out on Disney+?

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules – December 2

Maui Shark Mystery – December 2

Jaws vs. Boats – December 2

Amsterdam – December 7

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – December 9

Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Life (special edition) – December 16

Encanto at The Hollywood Bowl – December 28

True Lies – December 30

What new shows are out on Disney+?

Evil Genius (Season 1) – December 7

Future Man (Season 3) – December 7

National Treasure: Edge of History (Season 1) – December 14

Boston Legal (Season 1 – 2) – December 21

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, but not a whole lot of nerdy content. Saying that, there are a few good TV shows and movies coming out this month on Binge that we think you’ll enjoy. Highlights include The Batman and Season 4 of Doom Patrol.

What new movies are out on Binge?

The Batman – December 1

Operation Mincemeat – December 1

Barbra Streisand: Becoming an Icon –December 2

The Assassination of Jesse James

Fantasy Island – December 3

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – December 3

Firestarter (2022) – December 3

Legend – December 9

The Drover’s Wife – December 9

The Last Moment of Clarity – December 10

Madame – December 10

Pinocchio: A True Story – December 10

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder – December 11

Bran Nue Dae – December 17

Pink Cadillac – December 18

Daniel Day-Lewis, The Hollywood Genius – December 20

Alice (2022) – December 21

The Lost City – December 29

Settlers – December 29

Fortress – December 30

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye – December 30

What new shows are out on Binge?

Doctor Who (Season 13) – December 1

Branson (Season 1) – December 2

Rookie Blue (Season 1 – 6) – December 2

His Dark Materials (Season 3) – December 6

Doom Patrol (Season 4) – December 7

Shaq (Season 1) – December 8

Teen Titans GO!: DC Super Girls – December 17

LEGO City Adventures (December 20) – December 20

Agatha Christie: Ordeal By Innocence (Season 1) – December 21

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders (Season 1) – December 21

Agatha Christie: The Pale Horse (Season 1) – December 21

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include T2 Trainspotting and Argo.

What new movies are out on Stan?

Allied – December 1

Ghost in the Shell – December 1

Final Destination (2000) – December 4

A Lion Returns – December 5

Kedi – December 6

T2 Trainspotting – December 7

The Social Network – December 9

Don’t Breathe – December 11

The Craft – December 11

Timbuktu – December 14

The Mule – December 15

I Am Not Your Negro – December 16

Pineapple Express – December 16

Life (2017) – December 17

Limbo – December 20

The Motorcycle Diaries – December 22

Loving Vincent – December 23

Captain Phillips – December 23

Argo – December 26

Lady Macbeth – December 30

District 9 – December 30

What new shows are out on Stan?

Amsterdam Undercover (Season 2) – December 1

Evil (Season 3) – December 12

After the Verdict (Season 1) – December 21

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but it’s still finding its feet. Highlights include Secrets of the Oligarch Wives and season 13 of SpongeBob SquarePants.

What new movies are out on Paramount+?

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’ and is definitely the place to be if you love Halloween. Given the service dropped a tonne of new content in October, December is a tad dry.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

A Wounded Fawn – December 1

Lord of Chaos – December 5

Christmas Bloody Christmas – December 9

The Police are Blundering in the Dark – December 12

The Killer is One of Thirteen – December 12

Girl in Room 2A – December 12

The Apology – December 16

Scare Package 2: Rad Chad’s Revenge – December 22

Flux Gourmet – December 22

That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder this month, check back in late December and we’ll tell you what’s coming in January, 2023. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

This article will be constantly updated.