Queenslanders Can Now Get DoorDrash Delivered by Drone

Good news for food lovers in Southeast Queensland – you can now get your DoorDash orders delivered by drone in 15 minutes.

It’s a very small group of people that immediately benefit from this severely gimmicky opportunity, but it’s a sign of the future. A future where drones deliver food and…look, it’s super cool.

Launching this week in Logan, Southeast Queensland, Wing and DoorDash have partnered to deliver food via the former’s drones that has been ordered on the latter’s app.

The partnership is a global first for both companies, but it’s also the first time Wing is integrating its drone delivery service within another marketplace.

Wing, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, last month launched a grocery delivery by drone service on the Gold Coast. But residents of the region have also been spoiled with drones flying them KFC and Bánh Mì.

Wing has been operating its drone delivery service in certain parts of Queensland and the ACT since 2019. The convenience of a drone delivering things proved popular, particularly during lockdown/times when people weren’t overly enthused about leaving their homes. Wing has gone as far as calling Logan the drone delivery capital of the world.

Wing has grown massively since its launch in Australia but it’s still not available everywhere. In fact, Wing is only operating in three countries right now — Australia, Finland and the United States.

It’s a pretty rad approach to contactless delivery (and everyone loves a gimmick) but not everyone is happy about it. Mostly birds.

Anyway, DoorDash deliveries will only initially be available to a small number of households in the suburbs of Berrinba, Browns Plains, Crestmead, Heritage Park, Kingston, Logan Central, Marsden, Regents Park, and Waterford West, but Wing said the service will gradually roll out to more customers in surrounding areas over the coming months.

Eligible DoorDash customers will be invited to participate via the DoorDash app. Customers can place their order through the DoorDash Air store in the app, selecting Drone Delivery when prompted, and within 15 minutes, their purchase will be delivered by drone.

Wing drones can carry a payload of just over 1kg, and travel at a speed of around 110km/h. It’s not enough for a full-on feast, but it’s a start.

The future is wild.