Disney Wants You to Watch Andor So Much, It’s Putting It on Network TV and Hulu

Most people agree that Andor is the best Star Wars anything since the first season of The Mandalorian. It seems the powers that be over at Disney+ do as well, as the company will be making the first two episodes of the show free to watch on the ABC, FX, and Freeform TV networks, as well as the other Disney-owned streaming service, Hulu.

What’s interesting is that of all of Disney’s other Star Wars series, it seems the company believes Andor is the best candidate to get people who aren’t Disney+ subscribers to sign up. Not Obi-Wan Kenobi, which featured the return of Ewan MacGregor as the titular Jedi and Hayden Christiansen as Darth Vader, nor the return of everyone’s favourite bounty hunter/chump Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett. Instead, they chose the slow-burn series that best showcases what the Star Wars galaxy looks like from a much more grounded perspective, and without feeling it with distracting fan service. It’s a good call!

The first two episodes of Andor will become available on TV and Hulu on November 23, the day before Thanksgiving, as well as the day the season one finale becomes available on Disney+. Here’s where and when to watch:

ABC: Wednesday, November 23, 9-10:30 pm ET

FX: Thursday, November 24, 9-10:30 pm ET

Freeform: Friday, November 25, 9-10:30 pm ET

Hulu: Available from November 23 through December 7

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.