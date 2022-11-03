Handy Cleaning Gadgets And Tools You Never Knew You Needed

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Let’s face it, many of us loathe to get down with the elbow grease and scrub the bathtub or, god forbid, the toilet. Whether it’s due to a lack of time, pure laziness or a hatred of manual labour, cleaning is rarely at the top of our to-do lists. But when we get some fancy new gadgets or tools, like a robot vacuum, we start to dread our next cleaning session somewhat less.

When something makes your life easier (and it happens to be super satisfying to watch), it doesn’t feel like work. We can’t tell you how long we’ve put off cleaning the microwave or shining our jewellery, but when you can buy something that will do most of the work for you — who said money couldn’t buy happiness?

From a mini desk vacuum to a mopping robot, here are a bunch of cleaning tools and gadgets that are sure to take the pain out of cleaning.

Mini desk vacuum

A mini desk vacuum is one of those things you need to see in action to appreciate how satisfying one is. While it may seem trivial, desk vacuums serve as an effective way to clear dust or crumbs off your desk without palming them onto the floor.

Check it out in action below:

As mentioned in the TikTok above, you can even use one on your kitchen countertop to suck up coffee grounds or grains of sugar (a pet peeve of ours). It even includes a little cleaning brush, so when you open it up, you can use the brush to gently scrape the dirt into your trash bin.

Check out a few of our favourite mini desk vacuum options below.

Where to buy: Amazon ($18.90) | eBay ($16.16) | Kogan ($31.58)

Mopping robot

You’ve heard of robot vacuums, but what about robot mops? Now, while there are some robot vacuum cleaners on the market that possess mopping functions, many of them aren’t quite as efficient as this guy.

This robot mop shoots a precision jet spray in front of itself before moving over it with its vibrating cleaning head to ensure your floors are squeaky clean. It can even get amongst those hard-to-reach spots, like your toilet or under cabinets.

With three mopping modes, you get to decide how efficiently it cleans. For a quick-drying job, pick damp mopping mode; for an in-depth clean, go for the wet mopping mode; and if you just need a dry sweep, there’s a mode for that too.

Where to buy: Amazon ($908.95) | eBay ($999) | The Good Guys ($694)

Electric extendable scrubbing brush

Next to cleaning the toilet, scrubbing a bathtub is an overlooked pain point. All those awkward positions, hunching over as well as jumping in and out really makes it an unpleasant experience. The same can go for giving your shower a good clean — especially when the smell of chemicals can make you dizzy.

That’s why it’s great to take a step back with this electric scrubbing brush. This extendable scrubbing brush is the lovechild between a power drill and a scrubbing brush that will take the hard work out of cleaning. It includes three brushes with an extendable reach attachment, so you no longer have to worry about throwing your back out getting to those awkward nooks and crannies.

Where to buy: Amazon ($33) | Catch ($38.99) | eBay ($56.99)

Cleaning gel

This miracle cleaning gel has 53,000 reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. How often do you think about removing the dust from your air vents or in between the keys of your keyboard? If you knew how much dirt was hiding in those crevasses, you’d feel sick. You can even use this auto-detailing gel on your calculator, handset and TV remote.

One of the best benefits is that it’s reusable. Once its colour turns dark, that’s when you know it’s time to trade up. But in between uses, just keep it in its tightly sealed jar.

Where to buy: Amazon ($14.60) | Catch ($31.95) | eBay ($19.78)

Microwave cleaner

Mama would be angry if she saw the sorry state your microwave is in. If you’re not someone who uses cling wrap or a microwave cover when heating up a bowl of leftovers… respectfully, what are you doing?

Chances are your microwave has grown a solid crust along its internal walls, probably made up of milk splatters and a handful of pasta sauce explosions you decided to half-heartedly clean up.

While you could scrub away at the dirt and grime you’ve left for far too long, just throw in this Angry Mama microwave cleaner instead. While it won’t actually clean your microwave, it will soften any gross, old food stuck to the walls so you can just wipe, rather than scrub, away.

Where to buy: Amazon ($8.25) | Catch ($6) | eBay ($10.39)

Ultrasonic cleaner

If you’re someone with a lot of jewellery or like to use your shirt hem to clean your glasses, you need to start using this ultrasonic cleaner instead.

This device can rid your accessories of the most stubborn contaminants, including grease, dirt, stains and even sand. All you need to do is fill it with water up to the line, place what items you need cleaned inside and turn it on. It will begin generating 46,000Hz cycle ultrasonic energy waves to create microscopic cleansing bubbles that will attack and remove stains.

In mere minutes, your jewellery will look shiny and brand new. Please note that it’s best you avoid cleaning precious gems such as emeralds or pearls in this ultrasonic cleaner, or you’ll risk damaging them. But you can wash watches with a metal band by placing the face of the watch on top of its internal watch holder.

Where to buy: Amazon ($61.19) | Dick Smith ($49.99) | eBay ($49.88)

Window cleaning robot

Window cleaning is one of those chores you put off and only complete every few months. By the time you finally get around to it, the stains can be difficult to remove and time-consuming. That’s why this window cleaning robot is one handy cleaning tool to have around your home.

It’s especially useful if you live in a house or apartment with tall windows that are difficult to reach. Once plugged in, your robot window cleaner will use its smart suction technology to attach itself to your window. Thanks to its AI-powered design, you can control your robot window cleaner from the palm of your hand. Set up the Gecko full access app so you can tailor its control to suit your windows.

Where to buy: Amazon ($320.19)