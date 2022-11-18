41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd

Christmas is just around the corner, but this year, your tree decorations don’t have to be boring.

We thought we’d round up 41 of our favourite nerdy Christmas decorations for you, in case you’re looking for some flare for your otherwise ~plain~ tree. By nerdy we mean that which pop culture fiends can get around. Think Star Wars, Disney, Marvel and anything we at Gizmodo Australia have a cult-like love for.

41 nerdy Christmas tree decorations

We’ve separated these Christmas tree decoration picks into themes, covering Harry Potter to Star Wars, Marvel to The Simpsons, from shops like Big W, Disney, Zing and even Hallmark’s Australian store.

Marvel Christmas tree decorations

Little Groot

Where to buy: Zing $15

Avengers

Where to buy: Disney $45.90

The Scarlet Witch

Where to buy: Zing $15

Black Panther

Where to buy: Hallmark $25

Spider-Man

Where to buy: Zing $15

Captain Marvel (light up)

Where to buy: Disney $45.90

DC Christmas tree decorations

Wonder Woman 1984 Gold Armour

Where to buy: Zing $10

The Batman

Where to buy: Hallmark $30

The Flash

Where to buy: Big W $7

Star Wars Christmas tree decorations

Grogu

Where to buy: Zing $15

Boba Fett

Where to buy: Zing $15

R2D2

Where to buy: Big W $7

Mace Windu

Where to buy: Hallmark $30

Darth Vader, Threepio & Artoo

Where to buy: Cotton On $29.99

The Mandalorian

Where to buy: Zing $35

BB8

Where to buy: Big W $7

Harry Potter Christmas tree decorations

Golden Snitch

Where to buy: Big W $7

Marauder’s Map

Where to buy: Zing $15

Dobby

Where to buy: Zing $15

Sorting Hat, admission letter & Hogwarts Express

Where to buy: Cotton On $29.99

Harry’s wand

Where to buy: The Store of Requirement $29.99

Disney Christmas tree decorations

Minnie and Mickey Mouse

Where to buy: Big W Minnie $7 and Mickey $7

Winnie the Pooh

Where to buy: Hallmark $35

Belle

Where to buy: Hallmark $40 and Zing $40

Up

Where to buy: Zing $30

Cinderella

Where to buy: Target $25 and Hallmark $25

Moana

Where to buy: Hallmark $35

Jack & Sally Tombstone

Where to buy: Zing $30

Olaf

Where to buy: Swarovski $195

Gaming Christmas tree decorations

Eevee

Where to buy: Zing $15

Animal Crossing

Where to buy: Zing $30

Mario & Luigi

Where to buy: Zing Mario $15 and Luigi $15

Minecraft

Where to buy: Zing $15

Everything else

Scooby-Doo – Mystery Machine

Where to buy: Zing $15

Powerpuff Girls

Where to buy: Cotton On Buttercup $5, Blossom $5 and Bubbles $5

Bluey

Where to buy: Big W $35

Jurassic World: Dominion

Where to buy: Zing $15

Care Bears

Where to buy: Cotton On $29.99

Rick and Morty

Where to buy: Zing $15

Seinfeld

Where to buy: Zing $5

My Little Pony

Where to buy: Cotton On $29.99

There ya go, happy shopping. Make sure you check our daily tech deals wrap up if you’re wanting to buy something for other people this year, too.