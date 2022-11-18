41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd

Christmas is just around the corner, but this year, your tree decorations don’t have to be boring.
We thought we’d round up 41 of our favourite nerdy Christmas decorations for you, in case you’re looking for some flare for your otherwise ~plain~ tree. By nerdy we mean that which pop culture fiends can get around. Think Star Wars, Disney, Marvel and anything we at Gizmodo Australia have a cult-like love for.
41 nerdy Christmas tree decorations
We’ve separated these Christmas tree decoration picks into themes, covering Harry Potter to Star Wars, Marvel to The Simpsons, from shops like Big W, Disney, Zing and even Hallmark’s Australian store.
Marvel Christmas tree decorations
Little Groot
Where to buy: Zing $15
Avengers
Where to buy: Disney $45.90
The Scarlet Witch
Where to buy: Zing $15
Black Panther
Where to buy: Hallmark $25
Spider-Man
Where to buy: Zing $15
Captain Marvel (light up)
Where to buy: Disney $45.90
DC Christmas tree decorations
Wonder Woman 1984 Gold Armour
Where to buy: Zing $10
The Batman
Where to buy: Hallmark $30
The Flash
Where to buy: Big W $7
Star Wars Christmas tree decorations
Grogu
Where to buy: Zing $15
Boba Fett
Where to buy: Zing $15
R2D2
Where to buy: Big W $7
Mace Windu
Where to buy: Hallmark $30
Darth Vader, Threepio & Artoo
Where to buy: Cotton On $29.99
The Mandalorian
Where to buy: Zing $35
BB8
Where to buy: Big W $7
Harry Potter Christmas tree decorations
Golden Snitch
Where to buy: Big W $7
Marauder’s Map
Where to buy: Zing $15
Dobby
Where to buy: Zing $15
Sorting Hat, admission letter & Hogwarts Express
Where to buy: Cotton On $29.99
Harry’s wand
Where to buy: The Store of Requirement $29.99
Disney Christmas tree decorations
Minnie and Mickey Mouse
Where to buy: Big W Minnie $7 and Mickey $7
Winnie the Pooh
Where to buy: Hallmark $35
Belle
Where to buy: Hallmark $40 and Zing $40
Up
Where to buy: Zing $30
Cinderella
Where to buy: Target $25 and Hallmark $25
Moana
Where to buy: Hallmark $35
Jack & Sally Tombstone
Where to buy: Zing $30
Olaf
Where to buy: Swarovski $195
Gaming Christmas tree decorations
Eevee
Where to buy: Zing $15
Animal Crossing
Where to buy: Zing $30
Mario & Luigi
Where to buy: Zing Mario $15 and Luigi $15
Minecraft
Where to buy: Zing $15
Everything else
Scooby-Doo – Mystery Machine
Where to buy: Zing $15
Powerpuff Girls
Where to buy: Cotton On Buttercup $5, Blossom $5 and Bubbles $5
Bluey
Where to buy: Big W $35
Jurassic World: Dominion
Where to buy: Zing $15
Care Bears
Where to buy: Cotton On $29.99
Rick and Morty
Where to buy: Zing $15
Seinfeld
Where to buy: Zing $5
My Little Pony
Where to buy: Cotton On $29.99
There ya go, happy shopping. Make sure you check our daily tech deals wrap up if you’re wanting to buy something for other people this year, too.