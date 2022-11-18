The News Of Tomorrow, Today

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd

Gizmodo Australia

Published 2 hours ago: November 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm -
Filed to:christmas
dcdecorationsdisneyGamingmarvelornamentstree
41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Looking for Christmas tree decorations? Image: Marvel/Disney

Christmas is just around the corner, but this year, your tree decorations don’t have to be boring.

We thought we’d round up 41 of our favourite nerdy Christmas decorations for you, in case you’re looking for some flare for your otherwise ~plain~ tree. By nerdy we mean that which pop culture fiends can get around. Think Star Wars, Disney, Marvel and anything we at Gizmodo Australia have a cult-like love for.

41 nerdy Christmas tree decorations

We’ve separated these Christmas tree decoration picks into themes, covering Harry Potter to Star Wars, Marvel to The Simpsons, from shops like Big W, Disney, Zing and even Hallmark’s Australian store.

Marvel Christmas tree decorations

Little Groot

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $15

Avengers

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Disney

Where to buy: Disney $45.90

The Scarlet Witch

christmas tree decorations
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $15

Black Panther 

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Hallmark

Where to buy: Hallmark $25

Spider-Man

christmas tree decorations
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $15

Captain Marvel (light up)

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Disney

Where to buy: Disney $45.90

DC Christmas tree decorations

Wonder Woman 1984 Gold Armour

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $10

The Batman

christmas tree decorations
Image: Hallmark

Where to buy: Hallmark $30

The Flash

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Big W

Where to buy: Big W $7

Star Wars Christmas tree decorations

Grogu

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $15

Boba Fett

christmas tree decorations
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $15

R2D2

christmas tree decorations
Image: Big W

Where to buy: Big W $7

Mace Windu

christmas tree decorations
Image: Hallmark

Where to buy: Hallmark $30

Darth Vader, Threepio & Artoo

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Cotton On

Where to buy: Cotton On $29.99

The Mandalorian

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $35

BB8

christmas tree decorations
Image: Big W

Where to buy: Big W $7

Harry Potter Christmas tree decorations

Golden Snitch 

christmas tree decorations
Image: Big W

Where to buy: Big W $7

Marauder’s Map

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $15

Dobby

christmas decorations
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $15

Sorting Hat, admission letter & Hogwarts Express

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Cotton On

Where to buy: Cotton On $29.99

Harry’s wand

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: The Store of Requirement

Where to buy: The Store of Requirement $29.99

Disney Christmas tree decorations

Minnie and Mickey Mouse

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Big W

Where to buy: Big W Minnie $7 and Mickey $7

Winnie the Pooh

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Hallmark

Where to buy: Hallmark $35

Belle

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Hallmark

Where to buy: Hallmark $40 and Zing $40

Up

christmas tree decorations nerdy
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $30

Cinderella

christmas tree decorations nerdy
Image: Hallmark

Where to buy: Target $25 and Hallmark $25

Moana

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Hallmark

Where to buy: Hallmark $35

Jack & Sally Tombstone

christmas tree decorations nerdy
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $30

Olaf

christmas tree decorations nerdy
Image: Swarovski

Where to buy: Swarovski $195

Gaming Christmas tree decorations

Eevee

christmas tree decorations nerdy
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $15

Animal Crossing

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $30

Mario & Luigi

christmas tree decorations nerdy
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing Mario $15 and Luigi $15

Minecraft

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $15

Everything else

Scooby-Doo – Mystery Machine 

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $15

Powerpuff Girls

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Cotton On

Where to buy: Cotton On Buttercup $5, Blossom $5 and Bubbles $5

Bluey

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Big W

Where to buy: Big W $35

Jurassic World: Dominion

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $15

Care Bears

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Cotton On

Where to buy: Cotton On $29.99

Rick and Morty

christmas tree decorations nerdy
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $15

Seinfeld

 

41 Christmas Tree Decorations to Please Your Inner Nerd
Image: Zing

Where to buy: Zing $5

My Little Pony

christmas tree decorations nerdy
Image: Cotton On

Where to buy: Cotton On $29.99

There ya go, happy shopping. Make sure you check our daily tech deals wrap up if you’re wanting to buy something for other people this year, too.

About the Author

Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.