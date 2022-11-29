Play Around With These Christmas Gift Ideas for Board Game Lovers

When it comes to Christmas gifts, a good board game is a surefire hit. Whether you’re buying for friends or family, the sheer amount of board game choices on offer means that there are plenty of options to go around. Whether that’s a short adventure, a quick party favourite or a longer, story-based RPG, a good board game is packed with hours of entertainment and endless replayability – so hopefully, you’ll grab something the giftee will fall in love with.

If you want to gift someone a board game, but aren’t sure what to grab, we’ve collected a few easy-to-enjoy options. From Marvel adaptations to card game starter sets and classics like Ticket to Ride, these board games would make for absolutely excellent Christmas gifts.

The best Christmas gifts for board game lovers

Magic the Gathering

Just because someone is into board games doesn’t necessarily mean they’re into card gaming too. But you could be the one to help your friend bridge that gap. Every year Wizards of the Coast launches a new starter kit for their iconic card game, Magic the Gathering, which is the perfect entry point for anyone looking for a new game to play.

The starter set includes two 60-card decks, so if you’ve also been looking to take up Magic yourself, then this set is a great way to share the good times with your pal. The set comes with a rulebook, so you and your giftee can easily make it your summer project. The set also has two Arena redemption cards, so you can unlock both decks to use them online in Magic the Gathering Arena.

Where to buy Magic the Gathering Starter Kit: Kogan ($14.93) | Catch ($23.10) | eBay ($26.95)

Marvel Splendor

Marvel Splendor is a themed adaptation of Asmodee classic Splendor. Rather than mining gems and building properties, this game sees players attempting to take down Thanos by travelling the multiverse, finding Infinity Gems and recruiting local heroes.

It’s perfect for any Marvel fan, or if you just love the classic Splendor formula. There are plenty of heroes and villains to find throughout the game, so there’s a good deal of replayability, too.

Where to buy Marvel Splendor: eBay ($49) | Kogan ($62.95) | Catch ($64.95)

Marvel Villainous

Speaking of Marvel board games, here’s another excellent adaptation. Marvel Villainous is based on Disney Villainous (another superb game you should add to your list) and features similar mechanics to the original. Basically, players take on the role of various Marvel villains (Hela, Ultron, Taskmaster, Thanos and Killmonger) and attempt to sabotage other players to conquer the world. It’s good, vicious fun and great for a small group of friends.

Where to buy Marvel Villainous: Amazon Australia ($69.95) | Kogan ($80) | eBay ($80.85)

Ticket to Ride

In Ticket to Ride, players travel across North America and attempt to visit as many cities as possible by building out their railway lines and establishing a transport empire. Whoever builds the most impressive track and visits the most cities wins the game.

If North America isn’t your flavour, there are variants for Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom and even the global Rails & Sails.

Where to buy Ticket to Ride: Amazon Australia ($49) | Kogan ($65) | eBay ($68.95)

Mansions of Madness

Mansions of Madness is an all-time favourite at the Gizmodo Australia offices. In it, players take on the role of detectives exploring various horror-themed scenarios. All the action is controlled by an app, with players taking instructions and story cues from app-enabled events. It’s easy to learn, easy to teach and perfect for a terrifying family gathering.

If horror isn’t quite your thing, Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth uses a similar app-based system and is just as good.

Where to buy Mansions of Madness: Amazon Australia ($107.96) | eBay ($124.95) | Kogan ($125)

Dixit

Dixit is perfect for a nice family afternoon or a sweet, socially-distanced party. In the game, every player has a unique set of illustrated cards that other players must guess via verbal clues and other hints. Votes take place at the end of each round, and you’re able to work your way up the board by interpreting these clues correctly.

It’s very simple but requires a lot of creativity and quick thinking to work through.

Where to buy Dixit: eBay ($33.99) | Amazon Australia ($47) | Kogan ($60)

Pandemic

Pandemic may still feel a bit too timely for some, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t give this game a go. In Pandemic, you’re tasked with tracking down the outbreak of a deadly virus and curing patients as they turn ill. It’s a frantic game (and again, very relevant), but it’s perfect for playing co-op with mates.

Where to buy Pandemic: Amazon Australia ($29.95) | eBay ($33.63) | Kogan ($43.95)

Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective

If you’re after something that requires a bit more thinking, the Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective series is for you. In these self-contained adventures, players must work together to solve various crimes in the shoes of Sherlock Holmes. The game presents various clues and insights. including murder weapons, town maps and ledgers — and it’s up to players to solve the case.

Each set contains a number of crimes to solve, giving you many hours of excellent puzzle-solving goodness.

Where to buy The Baker Street Irregulars : Amazon Australia ($70.95) | eBay ($84.95)

: Amazon Australia ($70.95) | eBay ($84.95) Where to buy The Thames Murders & Other Cases : Amazon Australia ($75.99) |

: Amazon Australia ($75.99) | Kogan ($76) | eBay ($76.95)

Where to buy Jack the Ripper & West End Adventures: Catch ($75.99) | eBay ($76) | Kogan ($76)

This article has been updated since its original publication.