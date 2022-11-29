Celebrate 40 Years of Return of the Jedi With Some Familiar Star Wars Faces

Next year, the final movie in the original Star Wars trilogy, Return of the Jedi, turns 40. And just as it had done so with A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back before it, Hasbro is celebrating with familiar faces in classic packaging.

io9 has your “first” look at the opening wave of Hasbro’s Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary collection: Bib Fortuna, Paploo, Emperor Palpatine, Chewbacca, and a trusty Stormtrooper. We say “first” because the vast majority of these figures are ones that have already been available, either as standalone figures or as part of previous Black Series deluxe releases. What’s new this time around? Well, it’s the packaging, recreating the retro style of the original Kenner action figures. Otherwise, what you see is what you might already have.

For the most part, that is. One figure in the wave, Chewbacca, does actually bring something new to the table — a brand new headsculpt, featuring a chain around Chewie’s neck and his ROTJ-style middle parting, inspired by the scenes where the wookiee is held prisoner at Jabba’s palace. Alas, although the head is new, the chain around Chewie’s neck is sculpted in it, so for all you hyperspecific fans building out a “Jabba’s Palace” themed shelf in your toy collection, rejoice! Everyone else just has to imagine other scenarios for Chewbacca in bondage, nudge nudge wink wink.

The first wave of Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary figures will be released next summer, at a cost of $US24.99 ($35) each. Click through to see plenty of pictures of each of the five figures!

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Chewbacca

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Chewbacca

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Chewbacca

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Chewbacca

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Chewbacca

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Chewbacca

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Chewbacca

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Bib Fortuna

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Bib Fortuna

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Bib Fortuna

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Bib Fortuna

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Bib Fortuna

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Bib Fortuna

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Bib Fortuna

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Paploo

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Paploo

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Paploo

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Paploo

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Paploo

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Paploo

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Paploo

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Emperor Palpatine

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Emperor Palpatine

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Emperor Palpatine

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Emperor Palpatine

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Emperor Palpatine

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Emperor Palpatine

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Emperor Palpatine

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Stormtrooper

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Stormtrooper

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Stormtrooper

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Stormtrooper

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Stormtrooper