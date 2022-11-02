Your Caravan Stove Might Be Cooked, ACCC Warns

The ACCC has today put out a PSA to all Australian caravan owners: if your onboard stove has been recalled, get it the hell looked at ASAP.

In a statement made Wednesday, the ACCC advised consumers who have a Swift 500 series cooker in their caravan or motorhome that there is now a remedy for recalled models. It also said they should immediately arrange a free inspection of their cooker and possible repair.

Why? Well, the ACCC is concerned about the risk of explosions and burns associated with 16 recalled models of the Swift 500 series cooker.

Three people have suffered serious injuries and burns while using a defective Swift cooker, the ACCC said.

Part of the gas supply pipe to cookers used in motorhomes and caravans may break or erode; gas leaks and an ignition source can cause explosions or fires.

According to the watchdog, there are three factors that can cause the gas supply tube to fracture and leak gas. The first is overtightening the nuts when connecting the gas supply tubes to the burner, the second is the aluminium tubes rubbing on the reflector plate that sits behind the unit and the third is due to the vibration of the unit that is caused during transit.

About 11,000 cookers are affected, those manufactured in the period spanning January 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020.

To check if your caravan’s stove has been recalled, visit the ACCC’s consumer Product Safety website. Affected consumers not already registered for the recall should contact Swift Appliance Group as a matter of urgency, so Swift can arrange an inspection and potential repair.

Inspection and repairs will be carried out free of charge by the manufacturer, under a remedy Swift has negotiated with the Gas Technical Regulators Committee (GTRC). The GTRC, FYI, comprises of representatives from Australian state, territory and New Zealand gas regulators.

The remedy process is pretty straightforward and involves inspecting the tube that supplies gas to the front left burner to check that it is fitted correctly and shows no signs of wear. Damaged or ill-fitting burner tubes will be replaced.

Stay safe out there, friends.