The Australian Government is Cracking Down on Buy Now, Pay Later Services

The Australian government is cracking down on buy now, pay later services. Also known as BNPL, the idea is exactly what it says on the tin: buy the item now, pay for it later. It’s a modern twist on the old classic that is credit card debt.

Behind the BNPL crackdown is Financial Service Minister Stephen Jones, who, in a nutshell, wants to ensure the sector is regulated.

We want to ensure that BNPL is appropriately regulated. Consultation paper out today. https://t.co/jI7WKLJVPv — Stephen Jones MP (@StephenJonesMP) November 20, 2022

Financial services like banks are very heavily regulated and while BNL services offer assistance when you can’t afford the cost of the item immediately, they aren’t governed to the extent banks and the like are. The government is increasingly sceptical, specifically around unaffordable or inappropriate lending practices, poor complaints handling processes and unsolicited selling, among other things.

“BNPL products are not regulated under the Credit Act because they fall under the exemptions available to certain types of credit in Schedule 1 to the Credit Act (the National Credit Code). BNPL products are not subject to responsible lending standards or other requirements of the Credit Act, and BNPL providers do not need to hold an Australian Credit Licence (ACL),” Treasury explains.

There’s a regulatory gap and to fill that gap, the government has published a paper titled: Regulating Buy Now, Pay Later in Australia. At least the name of the whole thing is straightforward.

There are no new rules out on BNPL, rather this is just a type of discussion paper that will see Treasury receive feedback on how exactly it should be regulating the sector. It has, however, suggested three ways it can regulate the space.

The three options for BNPL regulation include “strengthening” the industry-run BNPL Industry Code and including in it an “affordability test” – that is, to ensure the consumer can in fact afford this debt. The second and third option would mean buy-now, pay-later providers would need to obtain and maintain an Australian Credit Licence (ACL) and adhere to responsible lending criteria.

According to the paper, there were around 7 million active buy now, pay later accounts in the 2021-22 financial year in Australia. These accounts performed $16 billion in transactions. The most common BNPL providers in the space are Afterpay, Zip Pay, Humm and Klarna.

Kicking off work to regulate BNPL comes as Black Friday sales begin. Deliberate? Definitely. Stay smart out there, folks.