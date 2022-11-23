Listen Up: Bunnings has a $99 Soundbar for Black Friday

Bunnings Warehouse, the obvious choice for tech heads when thinking about where to grab a deal this Black Friday. Sarcasm aside, it kind of is.
Bunnings have proven themselves as a decent option to procure a gaming PC, also stocking a decent range of tech products and smart home devices.
The masters of tools (toolmasters was my first choice) have a few goodies up their sleeve. Here’s the tech (and some non-tech) things on sale at Bunnings for Black Friday.
Bunnings Black Friday tech deals
Of course you can buy tools a little cheaper, but we’ve got to focus on the stuff we’re interested in at Gizmodo Australia. Here’s the tech kit first:
- Lexco USB massage gun – $79
- Pure Acoustics SBW-175 2.1ch Bluetooth Sound-bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer/FM Radio – $99
- Beurer MG153 4D Head & Neck Massager – $125
- Invert Supreme 2.5-8-13 Stunt Scooter- Neo Black – $129
- Pure Acoustics Dancer 650X 300W PA Bluetooth Speaker/Wireless Mic – $149
- Swann DVR Security System with 1TB HDD and 4 x 1080p Cameras – $249
- Lazy Maisons Agile 80KG 150 x 75 cm Black Frame Walnut Desktop Motorised Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk – $370
- Noblechairs Copper Limited Edition – $499
- ONEX GD1400G Tempered Glass RGB Gaming Desk – $599
- Englaon 40-inch Full HD Android Smart LED Google Certified 12V TV With Chromecast & Bluetooth For Caravan RV – $699.95
- JMGO O1 PRO – Ultra-Short Throw Smart LED Projector – $1,999
Other Bunnings Black Friday deals
- Maxim Kitchen 2400W 2.5L Hot Water Boiler Dispenser/Urn – $49
- Ryobi 1250W 15L Wet & Dry Vacuum RACWDV15 – $59
- Ozito PXC 18V 10mm Compact Drill Driver Kit – $59
- Ryobi 300W Multi Tool – $89
- Ozito PXC 18V Cordless Split Tube Blower Kit – $89
- 10pc Stone Magic Non Stick Marble Stone Pot/Pan Cookware Set f/Induction/Gas Top – $89
- Lytworx 195cm Pre-Lit Christmas Tree – $99
- TODO 1400W Multifunction Cooker Electric Grill Pan Steamer – $109
- Jumbuck 61cm Black Electra Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill – $120
- Ryobi 18V One+ Workshop Blower 4.0Ah Kit R18TB14P – $125
- Keter Bevy Bar Drink Cooler/Side Table – $129
- Breeze Viera D45 Natural Rattan Tray Top Side Table Bedside – $148.95
- Sandleford Black Free-Standing/Wall Mount Parcel Box – $149
- 2 Burner Portable BBQ – $149
- Devanti 2L Ice Maker Portable Ice Cube Machine – $149.95
- Baileys 1.8m 150kg Dual Purpose Ladder – $159
- Artiss Kids House Bed Wooden Bed Frame – Casa Timber Bed Frame (Single) – $167.95
- AEG 18V 6.0Ah FORCE Battery and Charger Kit A18OSK16 – $169
- Karcher K2 HR Pressure Washer + Deck Kit – $179
- Ryobi 18V One+ 125mm Grinder 5.0Ah R18AG15 Kit – $199
- Matador Radiant Deluxe Kettle with Cart Charcoal BBQ – $199
- Kohala Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board – $199
- Zinus Moiz Timber Bed Frame Base Natural (Queen) – $239
- DeWALT 18V XR Impact Driver 1 x 5Ah Battery Carton with 30 Piece Screwdriver Kit – $249
- Ryobi 36V 4.0Ah Battery Twin Pack R36BTY42 – $299
- AKAI 60cm 12 Place Setting Black Dishwasher – $347
- Makita 18V Brushless Hammer Driver Drill Kit – $379
- Pit Boss Champion Charcoal Smoker Barrel – $399
- AEG 2000W 254mm Mitre Saw and Mobile Stand Combo – $399
- PowerTrain 48kg Gold Adjustable Dumbbell Set – $419
- AKAI 8kg Front Load Washing Machine – $435
- Stanley 147PC 6 Drawer Tool Kit Trolley – $449
- Kahuna Hana Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board 11FT w/ iSUP Accessories – $475
- Matador 105cm Black and Silver Titan 6 Burner Built In Gas BBQ – $500
- Pit Boss Black Ceramic Kamado Charcoal Grill BBQ – $699
Bunnings also has things happening in the car park (in addition to the standard sausage sanga) over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. Absolutely wild.