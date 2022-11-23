The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Listen Up: Bunnings has a $99 Soundbar for Black Friday

Published 2 hours ago: November 24, 2022 at 10:18 am -
Filed to:australia
Black Fridaybunningssoundbar
Bunnings is flinging a soundbar for $99 as part of Black Friday. Image: Getty

Bunnings Warehouse, the obvious choice for tech heads when thinking about where to grab a deal this Black Friday. Sarcasm aside, it kind of is.

Bunnings have proven themselves as a decent option to procure a gaming PC, also stocking a decent range of tech products and smart home devices.

The masters of tools (toolmasters was my first choice) have a few goodies up their sleeve. Here’s the tech (and some non-tech) things on sale at Bunnings for Black Friday.

Bunnings Black Friday tech deals

Of course you can buy tools a little cheaper, but we’ve got to focus on the stuff we’re interested in at Gizmodo Australia. Here’s the tech kit first:

Other Bunnings Black Friday deals

Bunnings also has things happening in the car park (in addition to the standard sausage sanga) over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. Absolutely wild.

About the Author

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

