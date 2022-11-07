Brace Yourself, Nerd: Holiday Shopping Starts Now

The window between Halloween and Christmas is a whole lot smaller than it used to be, thanks to the likes of Jack Skellington who is now in full Sandy Claws mode. It’s officially time to start getting those holiday lists ready and see what pop culture goods are going to be fit to put under (or on!) the tree.

Here’s our latest holiday gift guide!

Feed Santa After Midnight (But Not These Gremlins)

Image: Kid Robot

I cannot believe someone really made an ornament out of the newborn fur-ball stage of the Mogwai and added a Santa hat. I just — wow. Grab these delightful tree ornaments from Kid Robot online.

E.T. Make Some Noise

Image: Universal Products and Experiences

This collectible Bluetooth speaker features Steven Spielberg’s alien superstar — perfect for blasting the John Williams theme of your choice. Find it online!

Gertie Made Makeup For E.T.

Image: Universal Products and Experiences

Drew “Gertie” Barrymore’s Flower Beauty just released makeup inspired by E.T. to celebrate the movie’s 4oth anniversary. It comes in a keepsake VHS-inspired case and is available at Ulta and CVS.

Pack a Little on the Dark Side

Image: ShopDisney

This Vera Bradley Star Wars backpack features plenty of pockets with space and a built-in laptop sleeve that’s perfect for travel or work on the go. Find it on ShopDisney.

Get Your Endor Shine On

Image: Star Wars Fine Jewellery

Gift the Ewok fan in your life this shimmering necklace inspired by Return of the Jedi’s tribe of fierce, Stormtrooper-eating critters from Star Wars Fine Jewellery online.

Look Out Grogu, Here Comes the Cutest E.T.

Image: Universal Products and Experiences

This is the best doll version I’ve ever seen of E.T., with expressive eyes, sounds, and a light-up finger… we’re just a little unsure why he’s wearing Elliott’s hoodie, but it’s a look. Find him online.

Pocket Satoru Gojo

Image: Crunchy Roll

But make it Tamagotchi! Find this and more Jujutsu Kaisen merch online at Crunchyroll’s online shop.

Train Like a Hero

Image: Under Armour

Or like you’re about to change the hierarchy of power at the gym with Project Rock’s Under Armour line inspired by Black Adam.

Tiny Amblin Nostalgia

Image: Universal Products and Experiences

It’s the ages 1-101 that gets me. These adorable Little People figures based on the characters from Steven Spielberg’s classic sci-fi fantasy are just so precious. Find them here.

A Bolt of Honour

Screenshot: Rock Love

An anti-hero has that at least. Here’s a necklace inspired by Teth Adam’s emblem in Black Adam from Rock Love.

Straw Hat Under Cover

Screenshot: Crunchy Roll

Cover yourself in a cosy flag while binging One Piece. Available online.

Get Your Pirate Holiday Stripes On

Image: Crunchyroll

Celebrate the release of One Piece: Red with this holiday sweater available on Crunchyroll’s site.

Pretty as a Heart-Shaped Herb

Screenshot: MAC

MAC has unveiled its Black Panther: Wakanda Forever line which features this gorgeous colour palate.

Flavours of Wakanda

Image: A Dozen Cousins

Get those holiday feasts seasoned with this Black Panther-inspired line from A Dozen Cousins.

Heroines of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Image: World of EPI

Find this incredible line of collectible dolls from World of EPI that authentically represent Marvel Studios’ Black Panther heroines Nakia, Okoye, and Shuri at Target.

Black Panther x FUBU

Image: FUBU/Disney

Say no more. FUBU is back and we’re excited for its Black Panther collab. Find it here.

Galactic Jammies for All

Image: Hanna Andersson

Find a cosy outfit for every nerd you love at Hanna Andersson online.

Trendy Grogu Goods

Image: Stoney Clover Lane

Cute travel gear from Stoney Clover Lane features Star Wars universe characters on an accessory line that’s customisable too.

Life Day! What a World!

Image: ShopDisney

Somehow we’ve non-ironically made Life Day from the Star Wars Holiday Special a real thing. Here’s a Chewie in his ceremonial robe. Find this and more at ShopDisney.

Mark Your Calendar: Life Day is November 17!

Image: ShopDisney

Yes, so you too can celebrate at home, at Disney Parks, or aboard the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser.

Must Go Faster!

Image: Universal Products and Experiences

If you have one of those inflatable Jurassic Park costumes, please get this for the kids in your life and record a dino chase with them set to John Williams’ score. This Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler is the nostalgic gift of our ‘90s dreams and it’s only a shame an adult can’t drive it. Find it online here.

Targaryen Dinner Wine

Image: House of the Dragon Wines

Minus the family squabbles… hopefully. At least have this House of the Dragon officially licensed by HBO on hand as a peace offering. It comes in Red, Cab, and Pinot Noir. Find it online at houseofthedragonwines.com and other adult beverage retailers.

Man Eats on Dinosaur Plates

Image: Universal Products and Experiences/Accompany

Dinosaurs eat man but only if Jurassic Park’s tech was real. These Jurassic World-inspired kitchen wares are and you can find them at Accompany.

A Spielberg E.T. Tome 40 Years in the Making

Image: Universal Products and Experience

A great coffee table book for the Amblin fan, this release is written by Caseen Gaines and celebrates E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial turning 40. Available at book retailers and online.

Neo Is the One Your Tree Needs

Image: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Maybe he can stop pine needles with bullet time? Find him at Hallmark.

Dashing Through the Graveyard with Sandy Claws

Screenshot: Box Lunch

Jack Skellington, our brother in Goth Christmas, has returned in this exclusive Box Lunch holiday sweater.

