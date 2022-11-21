The Best Early Tech Deals From This Year’s Black Friday Sale

If the fact that Christmas is a mere four weeks away doesn’t jolt you into action, hopefully the promise of these Black Friday deals will. The annual, mammoth shopping event will officially kick off on November 25, but until then, why not make the most of the early bird bargains that have already gone live?
To help you prepare, we’ve made a rundown of everything you need to know about the big sales event.
Be sure to keep an eye on this post, as we’ll update it when more and more deals become available.
Table of Contents
What are the Black Friday sales?
What started out as a huge sales event in the United States to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season, has since evolved into a global phenomenon, with international retailers jumping on the bargain bandwagon. The term “Black Friday” has become synonymous with savings, as it’s a day when retailers offer some of their biggest discounts for the entire year.
Over the past decade, Australian brands and stores, including Myer, Kmart and Target, have begun to embrace the tradition, offering discounts during Black Friday that rival Boxing Day sales prices. These deals aren’t just limited to physical stores. In fact, you’ll find plenty of huge savings on offer from online retailers like Amazon Australia, eBay, and Catch during Black Friday’s sales extravaganza.
If you’re looking to finalise your Christmas shopping stress-free, or just want to pick up a fantastic deal, then this is the day for you.
When does Black Friday 2022 start in Australia?
Officially, Black Friday is meant to kick off on the last Friday of November – which is the 25th this year. However, some retailers have played it fast and loose with the kick-off dates for Black Friday. Some have already started offering early bird deals ahead of Friday, while others keep their deals going throughout the weekend (and possibly beyond).
For Australia, the time difference between us and the United States also plays a factor during Black Friday. While we’ll get some local deals when the sale event starts, there’ll also be deals from US retailers that begin on Saturday instead.
When Black Friday 2022 does end, that doesn’t mean that the bargains are over. We’ll still have Cyber Monday to look forward to, which is a similar sales event with a higher focus on deals through online retailers. It’ll be taking place on the Monday following Black Friday, 28 November.
Over time, the line differentiating Black Friday from Cyber Monday has blurred, but don’t be surprised if there are deals exclusive to Cyber Monday only.
Without further ado, here’s the best early bird tech deals we’ve sourced from the 2022 Black Friday sales.
The Black Friday 2022 tech deals
Best Black Friday entertainment deals
- The Good Guys: Save on a range of TVs from brands like Samsung, Hisense, Sony and TCL.
- Kobo
- Kobo Clara 2E – now $209.95 (down from $229.95)
- Kobo Sage – now $409.95 (down from $439.95)
- Kobo Elipsa Pack – now $549.95 (down from $599.95)
- Lovehoney: Save up to 60% off a range of toys, lingerie, accessories and essentials.
Best Black Friday gaming deals
- Amazon:
- Save up to 55% off selected titles, including Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo and Sonic Frontiers
- Save up to 59% off selected titles, including Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us Part 1 and the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset
- $150 credit with 128gb Meta Quest 2 purchase
- $200 credit with 256gb Meta Quest 2 purchase
- HyperX:
- Up to 40% off HyperX PC headsets including:
- Cloud II Wireless – now $179 (down from $299)
- Cloud Stinger S – now $69 (down from $99)
- Cloud Stinger DTS – now $46 (down from $79)
- Up to 40% off HyperX console headsets including:
- CloudX Flight – now $181 (down from $259)
- 25% off HyperX microphones including:
- QuadCast S – now $209 (down from $299)
- 30% off HyperX keyboards including:
- Alloy Origins PBT (Red Switch) – now $132 (down from $189)
- Alloy Origins Core (Red Switch) – now $118 (down from $169)
- 30% off HyperX mice including:
- Pulsefire Haste – now $62 (down from $89)
- Up to 40% off HyperX PC headsets including:
- Kogan:
- Xbox Series S 512GB Console – now $399 (down from $499)
- Razer Basilisk V2 Ergonomic Wired Gaming Mouse – now $45 (down from $89.99)
- Returnal – now $69 (down from $124.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $69 (down from $124.95)
Best Black Friday home appliance deals
- Dyson: Save up to $400 off
- Dyson V8 Absolute – now $599 (down from $999)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute – now $968 (down from $1,299)
- Dyson V11 – now $999 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan – now $599 (down from $899)
- Free Dyson Pure Cool Purifying fan with Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan heater purchase
- Buy a Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete and receive your choice of a complimentary gift
- The Good Guys: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including OLED TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
- Amazon
- Appliances Online: Offers across a huge range of big brands – from small and big appliances, fitness equipment, home entertainment and more.
- Bing Lee: Up to 50% off hundreds of items across tech, kitchen, and laundry.
- Save up to $1,000 on big-screen TVs
- $300 off Samsung Washers & Dryers
- $300 off Dyson Fans
- $200 off Theragun
- eBay: Up to 22% off for eBay Plus members using the code FRIBLK22 or 20% off for non-members using FRIBLK20:
- Ecovacs: Up to 53% off robot vacuums
- ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI – now $799 (down from $1,099)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 TURBO – now $1,499 (down from $2,499)
- ECOVACS N8+ – now $699 (down from $1,499)
- Gozney:
- Save 20% off the Gozney Roccbox portable pizza oven – now $639.20 (down from $799)
- KitchenAid: Save up to 20% on selected products.
- Kogan: Up to 65% off
- DJI Action 2 Power Combo 4K Camera – now $359 (down from $609)
- Kogan 6500 Lumens Full HD Wi-Fi Projector (S900) – now $279 (down from $499)
- Nanoleaf: 20% off lighting products
- Nespresso
- Shaver Shop: Save up to 80% off a range of haircare, oral care and beauty devices.
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Whitening Electric Toothbrush – now $99 (down from $199)
- Braun Series 9 Pro Wet & Dry Electric Shaver – now $399 (down from $699)
- Waterpik Cordless Express Water Flosser – now $64.50 (down from $129
- Suunto:
- Tado – now $139 (down from $179.99)
Best Black Friday headphones and audio deals
- Sonos: Up to 20% off
- Bose: Save over 37%
- Bose Smart Soundbar 700 – now $899.95 (down from $1,199)
- Bose QuietComfort SE headphones – now $379.95 (down from $449.95)
- Kogan:
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $479.95 (down from $499)
Best Black Friday PC deals
- The Good Guys: Save on a range of laptops and notebooks from brands such as Dell, Acer and Lenovo.
- HP: Save up to 20% on select laptops
- Lenovo: Save up to 59% off on laptops, desktops and more when you use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY22.
- Kogan:
- LG 35″ UltraWide QHD Curved 100Hz USB-C Monitor – 35WN75CN – now $598 (down from $899)
- LG 31.5″ UHD 4K HDR Gaming Monitor with FreeSync – White (32UN500-W) – now $399 (down from $599.95)
- Twelve South: 20% Off Curve Laptop Stand and Curve Flex Laptop Stand
Best Black Friday phone, internet and VPN deals
- Motorola: 20% off selected handsets.
- Motorola G82 5G 6/128GB – now $374 (down from $499)
- Motorola G32 4/128GB – now $259 (down from $299)
- Motorola E32 4/64GB – now $183 (down from $229)
- Motorola edge 30 5G – Save $300 when purchased on Vodafone plan
- Motorola edge 30 pro 5G – Save $400
- PureVPN:
- Get a five-year plan for $1.41/month instead of $10.95/month (now $84.95, down from $657).
- Get a two-year plan with three months bonus for $1.95/month instead of $10.95/month (now $46.95, down from $262.80).
- Samsung:
You’ll be able to follow all of Gizmodo Australia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 sales coverage right here.
This article has been updated since its original publication.