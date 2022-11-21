The Best Early Tech Deals From This Year’s Black Friday Sale

If the fact that Christmas is a mere four weeks away doesn’t jolt you into action, hopefully the promise of these Black Friday deals will. The annual, mammoth shopping event will officially kick off on November 25, but until then, why not make the most of the early bird bargains that have already gone live?

To help you prepare, we’ve made a rundown of everything you need to know about the big sales event.

Be sure to keep an eye on this post, as we’ll update it when more and more deals become available.

What are the Black Friday sales?

What started out as a huge sales event in the United States to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season, has since evolved into a global phenomenon, with international retailers jumping on the bargain bandwagon. The term “Black Friday” has become synonymous with savings, as it’s a day when retailers offer some of their biggest discounts for the entire year.

Over the past decade, Australian brands and stores, including Myer, Kmart and Target, have begun to embrace the tradition, offering discounts during Black Friday that rival Boxing Day sales prices. These deals aren’t just limited to physical stores. In fact, you’ll find plenty of huge savings on offer from online retailers like Amazon Australia, eBay, and Catch during Black Friday’s sales extravaganza.

If you’re looking to finalise your Christmas shopping stress-free, or just want to pick up a fantastic deal, then this is the day for you.

When does Black Friday 2022 start in Australia?

Officially, Black Friday is meant to kick off on the last Friday of November – which is the 25th this year. However, some retailers have played it fast and loose with the kick-off dates for Black Friday. Some have already started offering early bird deals ahead of Friday, while others keep their deals going throughout the weekend (and possibly beyond).

For Australia, the time difference between us and the United States also plays a factor during Black Friday. While we’ll get some local deals when the sale event starts, there’ll also be deals from US retailers that begin on Saturday instead.

When Black Friday 2022 does end, that doesn’t mean that the bargains are over. We’ll still have Cyber Monday to look forward to, which is a similar sales event with a higher focus on deals through online retailers. It’ll be taking place on the Monday following Black Friday, 28 November.

Over time, the line differentiating Black Friday from Cyber Monday has blurred, but don’t be surprised if there are deals exclusive to Cyber Monday only.

Without further ado, here’s the best early bird tech deals we’ve sourced from the 2022 Black Friday sales.

The Black Friday 2022 tech deals

This article has been updated since its original publication.