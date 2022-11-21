12 of the Best Sci-Fi Movies You Should Watch on Stan

I won’t beat around the bush. You’re here for one thing and one thing only: our picks for the best sci-fi movies on Stan.

The Aussie streaming service has a few science fiction goodies up its sleeve. So without further ado, here are 12 of the best sci-fi movies you can watch on Stan right now.

Best sci-fi movies on Stan

In no particular order, here are the best sci-fi movies on Stan, according to Gizmodo Australia.

A Clockwork Orange

Stanley Kubrick’s iconic adaptation of Anthony Burgess’ dystopian novel initially received an X-rating in America, and it was removed from circulation in the United Kingdom after being blamed for a handful of crimes that supposedly took cues from its scenes of rape and “ultra-violence.” That said, it was also a box-office hit and scored Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing. Even today, watching it brings forth equally strong feelings of distress (for the subject matter) and admiration (for Malcolm McDowell’s performance and Kubrick’s masterful presentation).

Cloverfield

2008’s blockbuster kaiju film Cloverfield somehow mixes Godzilla with The Blair Witch Project. In Cloverfield, a creature the size of a skyscraper descends upon the city, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Using a handheld video camera, the friends record their struggle to survive as New York crumbles around them. It’s a little dumb, but that’s where the magic is.

Ready Player One

It’s 2045 and the world is on the brink of chaos and collapse but all is good because there’s a metaverse. I mean, there’s a VR world. Overly cliched, overly FX’d and unfortunately, overly accurate in terms of where the Zuckerbergs of the world want to see us all head. It’s a spectacular Spielberg delight, one that delivers on the explosions front, even if you don’t think so on the book adaptation side. It’s got all the hallmarks of a good sci-fi film, and I’m ready for you all to come for me.

Interstellar

Oh boy, does Interstellar hit the ground running with its plot. The only complaint I have about Interstellar is that a lot of old sci-fi cliches are rehashed throughout the film, to the point that it sometimes draws out a laugh when it shouldn’t. But, it’s a movie with a rich plot, dense storyline and about six different twists as the film goes on which leaves you really wondering where it’s about to go next. Sure, you might guess a few of the big ones, but it still leaves you gripping your cushion the rest of the time wondering what’s going to happen next.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

This is the obvious one, right? We all know E.T. It’s Steven Spielberg’s classic about a young boy who befriends a lost alien and must battle against the odds to get the alien home. It’s one of the most famous movies of all time, and is basically the cinematic equivalent of comfort food. OK, it does have one kind of gross scene when E.T. is all white and icky but if you’ve seen this movie before, you can sort of check out there. Hell, even if you fall asleep watching, John Williams’ magical music is the perfect soundtrack for a much-needed nap. Odds are, though, the film will suck you right back in with its emotion and nostalgia, and work its magic as it always does.

Dune (1984)

David Lynch’s attempt at Dune may not have garnered the favourable reviews the new movie did, but it’s the next best thing to cure your itch while you wait for Dune: Part 2. The 1984 version of Dune may also not have Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, but you’ll find Kyle MacLachlan, Patrick Stewart and Sting (!?) just as entertaining. The film has amassed a cult following over the years and does tell the same tale from Herbert’s epic novel that you’ll find in the 2021 edition, so it’s the perfect movie to fill the Dune-sized hole you might have.

Event Horizon

Event Horizon is about a deep-space vessel that goes to a very bad dimension and returns with mind-warping powers, and features Laurence Fishburne barking the immortal line “Fuck this ship!”. It’s a cult classic, premiering back in 1997 but being set in 2047, and it’s truly one of the best horror films that takes place in space. It doesn’t pretend to be something it’s not. In fact, I’d argue it’s a little too self aware, surely that’s the only thing explaining the dialogue a lot of the time.

The Rover

What if Mad Max was really, really depressing? We can’t say for sure that was the inciting thought that led director David Michôd to follow up his magisterial feature debut, Animal Kingdom, with this harrowing road movie, but it seems like a safe bet. In a crumbling near-future that is, as mentioned, reminiscent of Mad Max‘s pre-apocalyptic setting, drifter Eric (Guy Pearce) teams up with criminal Rey (Robert Patrick) to track down his stolen car, taken by the same criminal gang that abandoned Rey. That sounds like a recipe for a buddy comedy, but The Rover is anything but, depicting a bleak outback world on the brink of total collapse, where military units protect mining interests while the civilian world falls to savage barbarism.

​Inception

When Inception was released I, like many others, instantly fell for it. The scope, the ambition, the effects, it was one of my favourite films of the year. I’m also a very big Leo fan. The story, if you’re not familiar (or have forgotten), is that DiCaprio’s character, Cobb, specialises in invading people’s dreams and extracting information. However, when a job goes wrong he’s asked to perform “inception”, which means going into a person’s dream and planting an idea. Everything is obviously much more complex than that, almost shockingly so, but Nolan keeps the viewer acclimated and alert to what’s going on at all times.

What Happened to Monday?

In a world where families are allowed only one child due to overpopulation, resourceful identical septuplets must avoid governmental execution and dangerous infighting while investigating the disappearance of one of their own. Critics are mixed on this post-apocalyptic thriller. While many consider What Happened to Monday? an enjoyable film, some have said it avoids digging into important themes. This is true, but it’s still a decent sci-fi movie.

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer is a glorious mess of a movie, one that’s perfectly content to be goofy and nonsensical. Everything in the movie—every character, every situation—seems exaggerated and distorted and strange and wrong. As our friends over at AV Club put it, the actors in the movie’s ridiculously impressive cast (Evans, Tilda Swinton, Song Kang-ho, Octavia Spencer, John Hurt and Ed Harris) all seem to think they’re in different movies. It’s a post-apocalyptic sci-fi action film based on the French climate fiction graphic novel Le Transperceneige. It’s wicked and violent and a perfect addition to our list.

World War Z

World War Z is basically a big-budget B-movie. A lot of the action sequences are lifted straight out of Resident Evil, and its basic tropes are a somewhat unstable mixture of disaster movie and political thriller. But there are a couple of great zombie movie ideas inside it, struggling to get out. Which is sad, because Max Brooks’ novel World War Z is one of the greatest zombie stories ever written. The idea of turning a zombie pandemic into a war story is fascinating, nonetheless.

There you have it, 12 of the best sci-fi movies on Stan, according to us.

This article has been updated since it was first published.