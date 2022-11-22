The Best Black Friday Mobile Deals from Telstra, Vodafone, Optus and More

If you’re looking to score a new phone on a plan or a SIM-only deal, Black Friday is a great time to shop around.

Here are our top picks for telco Black Friday offers from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Belong and Amaysim.

Optus Black Friday Deals

If you’re looking for a tablet to go with your new phone, Optus will get you a bonus Galaxy Tab A8 if you buy any Galaxy S22 family phone This offer runs until November 28.

Here are Optus’ 24-month Galaxy S22 plans:

And while not strictly a Black Friday deal, Optus is currently running an offer where you’ll get a free Pixel 6a if you buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro on a plan. Considering the Pixel 6a is worth $749, that’s a hell of a value ad. This offer runs until December 11.

Here are Optus’ 24-month Pixel 7 plans:

And here are Optus’ 24-month Pixel 7 Pro plans:

Vodafone Black Friday Deals

Vodafone is discounting a large range of handsets for Black Friday. You can save $200 off an iPhone 13 across the life of your plan, $300 on an iPhone 13 Pro, $600 on Galaxy S22 Ultra, or $702 on a Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Here are Vodafone’s 24-month iPhone 13 plans:

Here are Vodafone’s 24-month iPhone 13 Pro plans:

Here are Vodafone’s 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans:

And here are Vodafone’s 24-month Galaxy Z Flip 3 plans:

These offers end on November 29.

Telstra Black Friday Deals

Telstra also has a range of handset discounts available. Our top picks are a $600 discount on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, a $250 discount on the Pixel 7 Pro, and a $250 discount on the Pixel 7.

Here are Telstra’s 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans:

Here are Telstra’s 24-month Pixel 7 Pro plans:

And here are Telstra’s 24-month Pixel 7 plans:

These offers end on November 28.

Belong Black Friday Deals

Telstra’s budget brand Belong is offering double data for your entire first year on its 40GB and 100GB SIM-only mobile plans. This means you’ll get 80GB per month on its $35 per month plan, or 200GB per month on its $45 per month plan. Data allowances revert to their usual amount after your first 12 months.

This offer runs until January 31 next year.

Amaysim Black Friday Deals

Amaysim is offering a 50 per cent discount on all its long-expiry prepaid plans. This brings the starting price of a 365-day recharge to $60, which isn’t bad for a year of mobile service. The plan comes with 60GB of data, which works out to be the equivalent of 5GB per month.

This offer runs until November 25.

This article has been updated since it was first published.