9 Firefox Extensions Everyone Should Use

If you use Firefox, you can make it a better browser by installing add-ons. Yes, that’s what Mozilla calls them — they’re talking about what everyone else knows as “extensions.” Whatever you call them, there are good ones out there that can help you do everything from improving your privacy to getting around restrictions you’ll encounter across the internet.

A note: Though there are hundreds good add-ons, be wary of installing too many at once. Going overboard could actually compromise your privacy and slow down your browser. Although we’re recommending useful add-ons here, always check which permissions these extensions request before you install them. Some of these add-ons request access to all the websites you visit. While this permission is necessary for them to function, it’s also a sign if the developers go rogue, your private data could be exposed. When installing these sorts of features, you always face a trade-off between privacy and convenience, so think about how useful any add-on will bo for you before you install it.

1. uBlock Origin

To reduce tracking on the internet, look no further than uBlock Origin. It has a solid set of defaults that blocks all kinds of trackers and annoyances on the internet. You can also look at advanced uBlock Origin settings to make it even more robust.

Configured correctly, uBlock Origin can halt bothersome cookie notices, block trackers, remove tracking information from URLs, and much more.

2. 600% Sound Volume

600% Sound Volume gives you the ability to adjust the volume of individual tabs. As the name implies, it can boost the volume of any tab up to 600%, and allows you to maintain a different volume level for each tab. For example, you can use this add-on to keep messaging app alerts at a lower volume than your YouTube videos.

3. SponsorBlock

Speaking of YouTube, uBlock Origin takes care of blocking ads before videos load, but it can’t do anything about embedded promotions. Many YouTubers spend a lot of time trying to get you to buy merchandise or use their sponsor’s products. If these sponsorships annoy you, SponsorBlock can automatically skip these promos.

4. Absolute Enable Right-Click & Copy

Plenty of websites block basic functions such as right-click, copy, or paste. You can bypass these blocks by using Absolute Enable Right-Click & Copy. This add-on will allow you to easily paste account numbers and other infuriatingly long things on banking websites.

5. Dark Reader

A large portion of the internet prefers bright backgrounds. For those who prefer using a dark theme on all websites, Dark Reader is a great option.

6. Facebook Container

It’s common knowledge Meta and all the websites it owns are bad for your privacy. If you must keep using the company’s products, you should consider using Facebook Container. This add-on keeps all your Facebook data inside a container and it prevents Meta from tracking you across the internet.

To do the same thing for multiple different websites, you can use Firefox Multi-Account Container.

7. Bypass Twitter Login

Now that Twitter is in meltdown mode, try Bypass Twitter Login to browse the site without logging in. It’s a good way to watch the drama unfold without signing up or signing in to your dormant account (if you can even manage to do so).

8. LocalCDN

LocalCDN prevents unnecessary third-party requests to Google and other content delivery networks (CDN). It emulates several frameworks as local resources, which speeds up your browsing and reduces unnecessary pings to CDNs.

9. Augmented Steam

Steam is the most popular online storefront for PC gaming. If you browse Steam on Firefox, you should install Augmented Steam to see useful information such as historical pricing data, automatically skipping age gates, and improved search filters.

Happy Firefoxing.