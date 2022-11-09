Batman Could Find His Way Into Another Upcoming DC Movie

James Gunn might be helping a Lobo project get off of the ground. Luca Guadagnino wants to reboot The Mummy. The Imperfects is no more at Netflix. Plus, what’s coming on the penultimate Walking Dead, and a look at the opening title sequence to Wednesday. To me, my spoilers!

Lobo

In a recent Mastodon post, James Gunn teased he’s developing a project focusing on Lobo at DC and Warner Bros. Click through to have a look.

Spider-Man

According to The Direct, Marvel and Sony are struggling to reach a final agreement over the character rights to both Wilson “The Kingpin” Fisk and Jessica “Spider-Woman” Drew. Though Fisk is set to appear in the new Daredevil series at Disney+, and Drew is set to debut in the upcoming Madame Web movie at Sony, it appears having either character meet Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is currently off-the-table.

J.D. Dillard’s Star Wars

In conversation with The Wrap, J.D. Dillard confirmed he’s no longer developing a Star Wars movie at Disney.

Unfortunately, no longer a thing. It was not for lack of trying.

Though Dillard explained admitted he’s still interested in making a space opera, “it will be [based on] an original idea.”

The Mummy

Meanwhile, Suspiria remake director Luca Guadagnino revealed he’s potentially interested in directing a “very scary” reboot of The Mummy when asked what horror film he’d like to remake next.

Oh my god. That’s an incredible question that I didn’t prepare myself [for]. Oh my god, what should I do? I think it would be amazing to do something about The Mummy. It’s a rotten body in rotten bandages, so what’s inside is [as] interesting as what’s outside. It should be very scary and very, very terminal. It should be a little movie but with a lot of depth and very scary.

Congo 2

By the same token, Ernie Hudson stated he’d “love to” star in a sequel to Congo during a recent interview with Comic Book.

From day one, when we finished, [I said] I’d love to have another Congo. At Paramount, it might have been their biggest film that year, but they’ve never given it a lot of respect. I’m not quite sure what that’s about or why. I’d love to see it happen. I love the character, it’s one of the characters — probably had more fun with that character than a lot of the ones I’ve worked with. It was really cool.

Blue Beetle

Appearing as a guest on The Bryon Scott Podcast, George Lopez (who stars as Jaime Reyes’ uncle, Rudy Reyes) may have revealed Batman makes a cameo in the upcoming Blue Beetle movie.

George Lopez talked a little bit about Blue Beetle on The Bryon Scott Podcast and he just said

"I think batman is in our movie"

.

— Blue Beetle Updates (@Bluebeetlenews) November 8, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A new Wakanda Forever TV spot from Marvel Studios Hong Kong reveals Ironheart in full armour.

Gotham Knights

Deadline reports Lauren Stamile and Damon Dayoub have joined the cast of Gotham Knights as Lincoln and Rebecca March, respectively. The parents of Brody Match, Lincoln is described as “a charismatic, self-made industrialist with designs on becoming Gotham’s next mayor” while Rebecca serves as his “dutiful ‘Good Wife’” who “would never know she’s trapped in an unhappy marriage.”

The Imperfects

According to TV Line, Netflix has cancelled The Imperfects after one season.

Star Trek: Prodigy

The crew discovers “a colony trapped in Starfleet’s past” in the synopsis for “All the World’s a Stage,” tomorrow’s episode of Star Trek: Prodigy.

The crew answers a distress call to find a colony trapped in Starfleet’s past. Written By: Aaron J. Waltke Directed By: Andrew L. Schmidt

The Walking Dead

Meanwhile, a “swarm approaches” in the synopsis for “Family,” the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead.

A swarm approaches the city.

Quantum Leap

A trailer reveals Quantum Leap returns for new episodes on January 2.

Inside Job

Elsewhere, Reagan gets revenge on the Illuminati when Inside Job returns for new episodes on November 18.

Wednesday

Finally, The Addams Family theme song enjoys a gothic remix in the opening title sequence to Wednesday.

