All the Sci-Fi, Action and Horror Movies Still to Come Before the End of the Year

After nearly two years of massive change for the global entertainment industry, we’re finally entering a period of relative stability. Numerous delays have seen movies pushed back again and again. But now that vaccine levels are high, and countries are starting to emerge from the COVID-induced fog, we finally have a clear view of all the new movies hitting theatres in 2022 and when exactly they will release.

We’re now almost at the end of 2022 and everything we were expecting to release has, and that which hasn’t has had a 2023 date confirmed (at least for now).

What are the new movies coming 2022?

From DC League of Super Pets to Avatar 2 and everything in between, here’s every major sci-fi, fantasy, thriller, horror – basically every flick on the 2022 Australian movie release schedule that came out this year, or is still to come out.

What new movies came out in January?

These movies are no longer showing at cinemas, but we thought we’d keep this bunch here in case you’re yet to see them and, frankly, need a reminder that they still exist.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The highly anticipated, long-awaited, direct sequel to the first two Ghostbusters movies finally hit theatres in Australia, even though viewers in the U.S. had it for a while before us. And as you may have heard, Ghostbusters: Afterlife leans heavily into a deep knowledge of the original 1984 film, directed by Ivan Reitman. This time, his son Jason is behind the camera and the movie picks up the story about 30 years after audiences last heard from the franchise. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released on January 1. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video or Binge.

The King’s Man

The King’s Man is the prequel to the ultra-action-packed Kingsman movies and this flick has action for days. Its trailer is R-rated and holy moly, just prepare yourself for when you click through to our explainer if you’re yet to see the film. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, The King’s Man was rescheduled a whopping eight times, and some of those postponements were made even before coronavirus hit. The King’s Man movie was released on January 6 and hit Disney+ for your streaming pleasure on February 23.

The Addams Family 2

There’s no denying this one was a bit of a let down. The U.S. got The Addams Family 2 back in October 2021. It sticks to the usual trope of taking a family on a vacation to bring everyone back together and it’s a little old. We’re also pretty salty about the long delay for Aussies, so here’s some character posters and our interview with Bill Hader. The Addams Family 2 movie was released on January 6. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Scream

Scream returned with another sequel (yep, a fifth movie), but it’s not called Scream 5 and is instead just called Scream. Not confusing at all. But the title isn’t the only thing that made a comeback. A lot of your favourite cast members came back on board for the new Scream movie and, of course, we see our old friend Ghostface. January 13 was when the newest Scream movie was released. You can stream Scream 5 on Binge or Paramount+.

Nightmare Alley

Nightmare Alley is a American neo-noir psychological thriller film directed by Guillermo del Toro. If you’re not convinced this is stellar, it boasts a screenplay by del Toro and Kim Morgan, and it’s based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. The casting for this one is epic: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn. Nightmare Alley came out on January 20. It’s streaming on Disney+ and Foxtel Now.

What new movies came out in February?

Ah, February. Here’s what new release movies you might have missed.

Moonfall

Roland Emmerich really likes to blow up Earth and in his latest disaster film, he did it again. This time though, it’s not climate change, Godzilla, or giant spaceships: it’s the Moon. Here’s the plot: the world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda “Jo” Fowler teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity. Moonfall hit cinemas on February 3. You can stream Moonfall on Binge.

Death on the Nile

Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller directed by Kenneth Branagh about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. Here’s the plot from Disney: “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short”. Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer are among the big names in the case. Death on the Nile was released on February 10. Death on the Nile is streaming on both Disney+ and Foxtel Now.

Uncharted

As it makes the move from highly successful videogame franchise to the silver screen, this was Uncharted‘s chance to reach a whole different entertainment space. From the very first Uncharted game, the series was known for impressive action sequences, and we were expecting those to be a strong focus of the movie. However, as our review details, Uncharted was less than impressive, which sucks. Uncharted opened February 17. You can stream Uncharted on Binge and Amazon Prime Video.

Studio 666

In Studio 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band. This horror comedy lasted merely a week in cinemas – but fear not, it’s streaming on Binge from September 25. It’s soooo good, I had to give you 666 reasons why you should go see it. The Studio 666 movie came out February 24.

What new movies came out in March?

There were a handful of new release movies that hit Australian cinemas in March – here’s a bit of a blurb for each (and where you can find more details on the flicks that could maybe, possibly, be still showing in a cinema near you).

The Batman

The Batman lived up to every expectation we set for it. The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, takes place in the early years of the Dark Knight’s crusade. Those who are worried about sitting through Bruce Wayne’s origin story for the umpteenth time need not be. The Batman jumps straight into its dark depiction of Gotham City where the world’s greatest detective is not so great yet and is seeking to unravel a series of clues left by a masked serial killer known as The Riddler. The Batman premiered on March 3. While you can rent the flick via Amazon for $6.99, you can also follow these steps to stream it for free.

Rumble

It was a long wait, but Paramount’s animated feature Rumble finally hit Australia. We got the Rumble trailer back in February 2020 (!) and it was super cute – raising the main question, though, why wasn’t this movie made years ago? A final release date for ‘the biggest underdog story ever told’ was finally set for March 10. You can stream Rumble on Paramount+.

The Bad Guys

The Bad Guys is so freaking cute. Here’s the official synopsis from Universal and Dreamworks: Mr Wolf, Mr Snake, Mr Piranha, Mr Shark and Ms Tarantula hatch a plot to pull off the ultimate heist. Oh, we probably should mention it’s an animation based on the books of the same name by Australian author Aaron Blabey . The Bad Guys landed in cinemas in Australia on March 31. You can rent The Bad Guys for $5.99 on Amazon.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The Sonic sequel finally got a name in February, which was clearly very creative. The sequel to the actually pretty solid adaptation of Sega’s iconic blue blur spindashed into theatres in March and we loved it. Oh, another one of our favourite things is the logo that is…well, the old one but with a 2 on it. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hit Aussie cinemas on March 31. The new Sonic movie has also released for rent on Amazon for $5.99.

Morbius

Morbius is the latest film in Sony’s Marvel Spider-Man universe. We got Jared Leto (The Suicide Squad) as Michael Morbius. He’s got a rare blood disorder and wants to cure himself so he takes a dangerous risk, the result of which gives him access to powers and a dark side he didn’t know possible. Unfortunately Morbius fell flat. But the memage kept this vampire alive. Morbius came out on March 31 after being delayed from January. You can rent this Marvel misfire for $24.99 on Amazon or YouTube, but we wouldn’t recommend you waste your money.

What new movies came out in April?

April 2022 also had a handful of banging new movies release at cinemas around Australia.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. It’s also the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series and the eleventh overall in the Wizarding World franchise. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore picked up where the 2018 film The Crimes of Grindelwald left off on April 7. It’s too new of a release to be streaming just yet, but you can rent the movie for $6.99 on Amazon.

Ambulance

Universal is calling Ambulance a ‘breakneck thriller’. I saw it and the whole movie takes place in an ambulance, so. A decorated veteran, desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t – his brother, who is also a charismatic career criminal, and instead of a loan offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history. As an Aussie, all I can say about this one is: America needs better healthcare. After being pushed back from its February release date, Ambulance finally hit cinemas in Australia on April 7. Amazon has Ambulance available to rent for $5.99.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

When an inter-dimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Sounds good, doesn’t it? It was bloody brilliant. Everything Everywhere All At Once hit cinemas in Australia on April 14. It will cost $6.99 to rent on Amazon.

The Lost City

Not to be mistaken for the 2005 drama/romance of the same name, The Lost City is an adventure/comedy flick about a reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model who gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. The Lost City came out in Australia on April 14. It’s available to rent on Amazon for $4.99.

The Northman

It was quite a wait for The Northman, but it was worth it. If you’re yet to, we definitely recommend you sink your teeth into what can only be described as an epic Viking thriller. Directed by Robert Eggers, The Northman is an epic revenge thriller that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father. The Northman hit cinemas in Australia on April 21. It can be rented for $5.99 on Amazon.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage (who is unfulfilled and facing financial ruin), a man hired by an uber-rich guy to hang out and gets into some kind of weird, meta adventure. Basically, he accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan’s birthday party and things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. It sounds very Nicolas Cage. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent debuted in Australian cinemas on April 21. Amazon has it available to rent for $5.99.

What new movies came out in May?

We had four movies hit Australian cinemas in May, here’s what we know about the flicks that are potentially still showing near you.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most intriguing parts of the MCU’s fourth phase — and as we head towards the future of Marvel film releases we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what the film is about. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an ensemble film starring an array of new and returning characters. A blurb here wouldn’t do it justice, so here’s everything we know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was originally due on March 24 but Disney bumped its release date to May 5. It’s streaming already on Disney+.

Firestarter

In a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic thriller from Blumhouse, a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. Zac Efron and Sydney Lemmon play her parents (way to make me feel old), two well-meaning adults who have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong; American Horror Story: Double Feature, The Tomorrow War) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction. Firestarter blazed into cinemas in Australia on May 12 and you can rent it for $5.99 on Amazon or YouTube.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise is back, this time playing a mentor-like figure to other pilots, albeit one who can still cut it up in the skies. Expect to see Maverick suit up one last time to save somebody, but ultimately it won’t be up to him, and the rookies will have to find it within themselves to get the job done. This isn’t a spoiler, it’s just a very likely plot. Top Gun: Maverick was originally expected to come out back in mid-2019 but we finally got it on May 26. You can rent it for $5.99 on YouTube or Amazon.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

When a giant sinkhole forms in front of their diner, Bob and Linda have to keep the restaurant afloat over the summer with a burger stand near the amusement park. Meanwhile, Tina, Gene, and Louise investigate the mystery of why the sinkhole formed in this animated movie musical. Also, there’s a robot. It’s some wholesome Belcher fun. The Bob’s Burgers Movie hit cinemas in Australia on May 26. You can stream The Bob’s Burgers Movie on Disney+.

What new movies came out in June?

June 2022 was a little bit of a dry spot on the Australian movie release schedule, but that’s OK, Lightyear gave us a lot to talk about.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion looks like an Indiana Jones dinosaur movie but is in fact, well. Bad. In Jurassic World Dominion, several years have passed since the events of Fallen Kingdom when a cloned child named Maisie (Isabella Sermon) released the surviving dinosaurs from Jurassic World into Northern California. What happened next? That story of dino-integration into society is awkwardly explained. Jurassic World: Dominion hit cinemas in Australia on June 9. You can rent it for $5.99 on YouTube or Amazon.

Lightyear

The Toy Story franchise may have ended (for now) but we don’t have to say goodbye to Buzz Lightyear just yet. Pixar tapped into one of its most famous characters with the animated film Lightyear, and it tells the story of the man behind the toy. Lightyear is about a space ranger named Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) who makes a critical error on a mission. That error forces his entire team, including fellow Space Ranger Alisha Hawhthore (Uzo Aduba), to be marooned on an alien planet. Buzz is determined to fix the problem though, and through some really surprising and at times sad events, he fails at doing so. Lightyear hit cinemas June 16. It’s streaming on Disney+.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

While Minions were originally introduced in Despicable Me as cute little servants of Gru with little backstory, the Minions movie spin-off expanded on their history and explained their purpose: to find and serve the most evil person in any given era. Now we’ve got Minions: The Rise of Gru and there seems to be a dark side to this ‘kids’ flick that hit cinemas in Australia on June 23. You can rent it for $5.99 on YouTube or Amazon, no suits required.

What new movies came out in July?

Here’s what new movies came out in July.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is obviously based on the Marvel Comics character Thor, aaaand it’s intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th film in the MCU. We know quite a bit about Thor: Love and Thunder, some of us have already seen it and we’d tell you our thoughts, but….we can’t. We can tell you Taika Waititi is at the helm and the return of some of our favourite characters will delight. Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theatres on July 6 and is streaming on Disney+.

The Black Phone

The trailer for The Black Phone is intense and honestly if it’s anything to go off, we’re in for days of nightmares. Here’s the official description of The Black Phone, in case you don’t want to watch the trailer: “Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney”. Yep. July 21 is when The Black Phone rang (when it came out in cinemas in Australia).

What new movies came out in August?

Nope was the highlight for August, but we got a few other gems.

Bullet Train

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world’s fastest train…and he’s got to figure out how to get off. Bullet Train came out on August 4.

Nope

This horror flick has the most perfect title: Nope. Though Jordan Peele’s upcoming project with Universal’s been shrouded in mystery, the director’s track record of making imaginative, ambitious horror movies has given many people more than enough reason to get excited for Nope. From the looks of the movie’s trailers the subtext of its title, that excitement might end up being justified. Nope finally hit cinemas in Australia on August 11. It’s a yes from us.

Beast

The plot of Beast, staring Idris Elba, goes something like a father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator. Beast hit cinemas in Australia on August 25.

The Invitation

After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel stars as a woman who realises, maybe too late, that her new love isn’t what he seems. Big hint: the movie is said to be “Dracula-inspired.” The Invitation was originally known as The Bride and came out on August 25.

What new movies came out in September?

Here are the new release movies that are already out from the month of September.

DC League of Super Pets

The DC League of Super Pets are super cute. The animation follows the adventures of crime-fighting pets Krypto the Super-Dog, Streaky the Super-Cat and Ace the Bat-Hound. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been cast Superman’s beloved canine pal, but we don’t know much else at this stage except that we have to wait until September after being pushed from May to July, then July to September. DC League of Super Pets hit cinemas in Australia on September 15.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

A down-on-his-luck hound finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant trainer, the underdog must assume the role of fearsome samurai and team up with the felines to save the day. The only problem is — they all hate dogs. Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank made its theatrical debut on September 15 in Queensland and Victoria, and on September 22 in all other states. Please don’t ask us why.

Dark Harvest

Based on the book of the same name, Dark Harvest is set in a small U.S. Midwestern town, where a supernatural being, Sawtooth Jack, arises from the cornfields and approaches the town’s church, where violent gangs of teenage boys hungrily await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare in an annual harvest rite of life and death. Thanks David Slade for bringing Dark Harvest to the big screen on September 22.

Smile

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Smile is written and directed by Parker Finn and debuted in theatres on September 29.

See How They Run

When members of a Hollywood film production are murdered, a world-weary Inspector and an overzealous rookie find themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunit. See How They Run is the new thriller obsession we all need, released at the movies in Australia on September 29.

What new movies came out in October?

October is usually the Halloween instalment of the Australian movie release schedule, but there wasn’t a whole lot of spooky new releases last month. Regardless, here’s what came out last month and is probably still showing at the cinema.

Don’t Worry Darling

While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, or at least it seems. Don’t Worry Darling is already divisive, and it came out on October 6.

Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends is the next instalment in the Halloween franchise and the flick following directly from Halloween Kills, which at the time of writing had only recently hit cinemas in Australia. It should be with us in time for Halloween, hopefully. Halloween Ends hit cinemas in Australia October 13.

Black Adam

Production wrapped on DC’s Black Adam movie in August 2021, giving us Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero. Black Adam is the main Antagonist of superhero Shazam and a sometimes enemy, sometimes ally of the Justice League. With Warner Bros. releasing several R-rated films in the DCEU, Black Adam is being kept at a PG-13 rating. Black Adam was initially meant to hit theatres on July 28, but it finally released on October 20.

Barbarian

The synopsis: A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Barbarian released in Australia on October 20.

Bros

All we’ve got so far on the Bros plot is this: two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship. Doesn’t overly sound like something Gizmodo Australia usually gets behind right? Wrong. Bros is the first major studio film to feature an all LGBTQ+ principal cast playing heterosexual roles. And this we’re f’ing here for. Bros hit cinemas in Australia on October 27.

The Woman King

The Woman King, starring Viola Davis, is an incredible, untold story inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The Woman King is one of the new movies we’re yet to see, but it released in Australian cinemas on October 27.

What new movies are coming out in November?

There are four new movies set for release in Australian cinemas in November 2022 so far – here’s a bit of a blurb for each (and where you can find more details).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The upcoming (and recently delayed) Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, has had to shut down its production, pushing its initial July 2022 release date out to November 2022. When it finally releases, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the 30th film in the MCU. Disney has now confirmed it’s hitting cinemas in Australia on November 10.

Armageddon Time

We don’t know anything about this one, except that it comes via Focus Features and Universal. Armageddon Time is coming November 10.

Strange World

In this Disney animated adventure from Don Hall (whose credits include Raya and the Last Dragon, Moana and Big Hero Six), a family of explorers will need to learn to get along if they want to succeed in their latest mission. Strange World is expected to land on November 24.

The Menu

The Menu is an upcoming American dark comedy horror film directed by Mark Mylod. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a young couple who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant run by a mysterious chef, played by Ralph Fiennes. Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo also star. The Menu will be released on November 24 in Australia.

What new movies are coming out in December?

We can’t believe it’s almost December. Anyway. Here’s a few new movies you can expect to release next month.

Violent Night

The plot (and literally everything except its genre) is unknown at this stage, but we do know Violent Night is set to thrill us when it hits cinemas in Australia on December 1. It’s one of the new release movies we’re keen to learn more about.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Originally scheduled for 2014 and 2015, Avatar 2 and Avatar 3‘s release dates were then changed to December 2020 and 2021 before being delayed yet again. We’ve now locked in December 15 for the second instalment of James Cameron’s 2009 (!!!) Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water, fingers crossed, is coming to Australia on December 15.

Strange World

Strange World, formerly titled Searcher Clade, is an upcoming American animated adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. Strange World is hitting cinemas in Australia on December 26.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

All credit to the Dreamworks fandom for info on this one. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (formerly known as before cancellation Puss in Boots: Nine Lives and Forty Thieves) is an upcoming sequel to Puss in Boots (2011). Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is set to be released on December 26.

What are the new movies coming out in 2023?

2023 is also starting to look stellar. So far we’ve got:

What are the new movies coming out in 2024?

Please don’t shoot the messenger. We know this is still a very long way out, but here’s what’s on the new movies schedule for 2024.

If there’s anything we learned from the last two years, it’s that release dates for new movies aren’t ever completely locked in until you’re sitting in a seat at the cinema. So stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll update this article as more information becomes available AND as the big production houses lock in more movies. The last update was made on November 1, 2022.