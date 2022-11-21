Here’s How Much the Major Streaming Services Spent on Aussie Content

Curious how much the big streaming services spend on Australian content? Wonder no more, the ACMA has done the maths.

Five subscription video-on-demand providers (the ACMA turns this into a ‘SVOD’ acronym) spent $335.1 million in the 2021–22 financial year on 718 commissioned, co-commissioned or acquired ‘Australian programs’.

This figure is $156.2 million on the 2020–21 stats, with $178.9 million being spent during that financial year.

The five streaming services to thank are Amazon Prime Video, Disney, Netflix, Paramount+ and Stan. The ACMA did note, however, that this is a combination of a greater investment in Australian adult dramas, documentaries, sport and light entertainment, but also the addition of Paramount+ to its metrics.

That said, there’s not much interest for Aussie children’s shows.

In the 2021–22 financial year, 663 Australian programs were also acquired by these five providers. Acquisition expenditure amounted to $81.4 million. Most titles were in the Australian sport, Australian adult drama or documentary genres, the ACMA data shows.

As of June 30, 2022, there were 2,345 Australian program titles (or 7,714 hours worth) available on the five services. This is an increase from the 2,030 Australian titles available exactly a year prior.

1,562 of them are sport, 458 Australian dramas.

Of the 2,345 total, 300 are made available on streaming services in the United States, 211 in Canada, 198 in the UK, 153 in Germany and another 153 in Spain. Aussie shows are also shown by the five services in France, Japan, Brazil, Mexico and Italy. We love to see the world consuming our culture outside of just Neighbours.

