Australian Researchers Are Preparing the Next Generation of Space Food, With Moon Habitation on the Horizon

The University of Adelaide is researching and creating the next generation of space food, with the foundation of the Australian Research Council Centre for Excellence in Plants for Space (P4S).

“The mission of P4S is to re-imagine plant design and bioresource production, through the lens of space, to enable off-Earth habitation and provide transformative solutions to improve on-Earth sustainability,” said Professor Mathew Gilliham, the director of P4S.

“P4S research will create the flexible, plant-based solutions needed to support human physical and psychological well-being during deep space travel and settlement.”

$35 million in funding from the Australian government will allow the centre to operate for an initial seven years. With 38 funding partners, a total of $90 million has been devoted to P4S (not to be confused with a PS4).

Beyond the University of Adelaide; the University of Melbourne, the University of Western Australia, Flinders University and La Trobe University are also involved in the foundation of this new centre.

15 other academic institutions are involved, along with five space agencies (including NASA, the Australian Space Agency, the German Space Agency, Axiom Space and Yuri). This technology will contribute to NASA’s Artemis accords, which plans to launch and return its first mission before the end of 2022 and venture to Mars and back in the 2040s.

P4S is set to “create new technologies and capabilities in plant modification”, according to Professor Saly Grass, the P4S deputy director and products program lead from the University of Melbourne.

Growing plants on the moon is incredibly difficult, but this new centre seeks to make things easier for the future of off-world missions and settlement. 400 researchers will be trained through P4S to create the next generation of space-fairing food.

“Long-term off-Earth habitation is on the horizon. However, key challenges remain, which will be addressed head-on by P4S. Mission success depends on having nutritious food and medicines without the need for resupply missions from Earth,” said Professor Harvey Millar, the P4S Plants program lead from the University of Western Australia.

There’ll also be sustainability benefits for Earth if all goes well. The Moon is an incredibly harsh environment, so the sustainability solutions developed for a future space base could also be used to reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint.

“National and global interest around extra-terrestrial exploration presents an opportunity for P4S experts to build upon South Australia’s space leadership and Australia’s reputation in space research,” said Professor Anton Middelberg, the deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Adelaide.

“Integrated, globally-connected, and transformative research programs will address gaps, drive sector coordination, build the workforce, and innovate with industry-ready solutions.”

You can read about the announcement and the challenges of creating space food on the University of Adelaide website.