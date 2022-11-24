Australia Has its First Female Astronaut

The European Space Agency has announced its 2022 astronaut class. There are 11 reservist astronauts selected and one grew up in Australia.

Her name is Dr Meganne Christian, and despite representing the United Kingdom (she was born in the UK), Christian holds the crown as Australia’s first female astronaut.

Joining the ESA class of 2022 astronauts is Meganne Christian, from the United Kingdom, as a member of the astronaut reserve. #ESAastro2022



Christian is a materials scientist and atmospheric physicist. She came to Australia aged five and went to The Illawarra Grammar School in Wollongong, NSW. She then went on to study at the University of New South Wales where she received a Bachelor of Engineering in 2009 and was awarded the university medal in industrial chemistry.

In 2014 she received her doctorate from UNSW for research into hydrogen storage. And if that wasn’t enough, during her studies she undertook several internships at chemical industries where she worked on optimising and troubleshooting water treatment processes.

Australian Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic congratulated Christian, taking the opportunity as well to highlight what a career in STEM could lead to.

“Huge congratulations to Dr Christian on behalf of the Australian government and all Australians on her incredible achievement,” he said in a statement. “Dr Christian’s selection is further evidence of the extraordinary scientific talent that we generate through our education and university system here in Australia.

“We know we need more young Australians, particularly women and people from diverse backgrounds, to enter the STEM workforce. Role models like Dr Christian will help show girls and young women that they can dream big.”

Christian currently works at the Italian National Research Agency and has also done stints at the Antarctic research base at Concordia Station. As a reservist astronaut, Husic explained that Christian will retain her day job, but will receive a consultancy contract and astronaut training from the European Space Agency and will undertake annual medical and fitness checks.