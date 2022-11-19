AMC+ Australia: What You Can Watch and How Much It’ll Cost You

I regret to inform you that yet another streaming service has arrived down under to vie for your wallet’s attention. AMC+ was previously available as part of Prime Video’s channels feature, but now Aussies can subscribe to it as a standalone service. Should you add another streaming service to your repertoire? Let’s break down AMC+ and see.

What is AMC+?

AMC, which stands for American Movie Classics (fun fact), is a U.S. cable channel less famous for its movies these days and more known for bringing us television programming like Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead.

Like many networks in the US, AMC has decided to launch its own streaming subscription service named AMC Plus. Unlike streamers like HBO Max and Peacock, AMC Plus is actually available for us Aussies to access.

AMC+ is offered through subscriptions on Prime Video channels and Apple TV, however, it recently launched its own standalone app down under as well.

You can access the app on iPhone, iPad, Android, Fire TV, Apple TV or through your web browser.

What’s available on AMC+ in Australia?

Why should you give AMC+ your money over the others?

Upon opening the landing page of the website you’ll be greeted with this statement:

Built on a foundation of great storytelling, AMC+ is a premium streaming service that goes above the ordinary and beyond expectations.

So what are they offering? Some of the highlights included on AMC+ in Australia are:

Interview With The Vampire (2022)

The Son

Fear the Walking Dead

Tales of the Walking Dead

Dark Winds

Moonhaven

Hell on Wheels

Firebite

Mad Men

Mayfair Witches (coming soon)

Unfortunately, some of the series AMC is best known for (like The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad) are caught up in local licensing deals, so aren’t available on the service (for now).

However, what an AMC+ subscription does offer is bundle access to titles on Acorn TV (a library of British television) and Shudder (the home of all things horror and thriller).

How much does it cost?

Right now AMC+ is offering a limited-time offer on annual plans which will cost you $4.99 a month over 12 months. Otherwise, a subscription costs $8.99 a month.

Remember you get Acorn and Shudder rolled into that price, which cost $6.99 a month on their own, so it’s not a bad deal.

AMC+ also offers a 7-day free trial.

You can sign up here if you’re ready to get started.

