It’s Your Last Chance to Grab an Echo Dot for Just $10

Amazon is currently running a deal that will allow you to bring your home into the 21st century, but there’s just days left to claim this deal. For a limited time, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $10 if you sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription.

Even if you only stick around for the 30-day free trial and decide to give your subscription the flick thereafter, you’ll still save a nice $49 on an Echo Dot (RRP $59). If you do choose to keep your subscription, your Prime membership will cost a mere $6.99/month.

Just keep in mind that this deal is only available from now until 7 November, 2022. That means you only have less than a week left to claim your $10 Echo Dot.

What perks do you get with a Prime subscription?

If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon, a Prime membership is a good thing to have. It’ll instantly give you free, two-business-day delivery on most local orders and access to exclusive sales events, such as Amazon Prime Day.

A Prime subscription will also give you access to Prime Video, which is the only place you can find must-watch exclusive shows such as The Boys, The Expanse and The Wheel of Time. Those who love to read will also gain access to Amazon’s extensive eBooks collection – full of killer novels, comics, short works and more.

There’s also Amazon Music, which will allow you to listen to around two million songs – ad-free – as you please. We’re not sure about you, but how many subscriptions give you access to a combination of music, streaming and reading content for as low as $6.99 a month? It almost sounds too good to be true.

What’s so good about the Echo Dot?

As for the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), it’s easy to understand why it’s Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled smart speaker. For its size and price, it sounds pretty good.

The Echo Dot features Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which is just a request away from filling you in on today’s news or setting reminders for any upcoming important events.

You can even pair your Amazon Echo Dot with other smart devices, like your smart lights, so you can command Alexa to turn them on and off as you head out or go to bed.

You’ll also able to use your Echo to play music through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify or your other streaming service of choice.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here and once you’re all done, claim your Echo Dot (3rd Gen) here.