All the Big Book of Boba Fett Surprises Are Now Funko Pops

The Book of Boba Fett has long been closed but we’re still talking about all its surprises — you know, all of the things that had nothing to do with Boba Fett. Luke Skywalker, Grogu, the Mandalorian, Cad Bane, the Rancor, each warranted a huge moment on the show and now they’re about to join your toy shelf.

io9 can exclusively debut seven brand new Funko Pops from The Book of Boba Fett for this week’s Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy event. Each one is now available for pre-order and costs $US12 ($17), unless otherwise noted. Check them all out below.

Book of Boba Fett: Luke Skywalker and Grogu

Image: Funko/Lucasfilm

“Luke Skywalker has taken on a new padawan. Aid Pop! Luke Skywalker and Grogu in their training by adding them to your Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett collection. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.4-inches tall.” Pre-order here.

Book of Boba Fett: Grogu with Armour

Image: Funko/Lucasfilm

“Grogu is safely clothed in his chainmail armour. Protect Pop! Grogu with Armour and help him find Mando in your Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett collection. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 3.6-inches tall.” Pre-order here.

Book of Boba Fett: Cad Bane

Image: Funko/Lucasfilm

“Capture the feared bounty hunter, Pop! Cad Bane. He has his blaster drawn and ready to fire, so keep the rest of your Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett collection a safe distance from this ruthless hunter. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.55-inches tall.” Pre-order here.

Book of Boba Fett: Krrsantan

Image: Funko/Lucasfilm

“Add some muscle to your Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett collection with Pop! Krrsantan. This Wookiee gladiator is ready to defend your collection — for a price, of course. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.8-inches tall.” Pre-order here.

Book of Boba Fett: Majordomo

Image: Funko/Lucasfilm

“There are new political forces at play on Tatooine; who will come out on top? Complete your Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett collection with Majordomo and seize power for yourself! Vinyl figure is approximately 4.7-inches tall.” Pre-order here.

Book of Boba Fett: The Mandalorian (With Gift)

Image: Funko/Lucasfilm

“The Mandalorian is looking to give Grogu a small present. Help Pop! The Mandalorian with Gift find and protect the Child in your Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett collection and reunite the galaxy’s favourite duo. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.6-inches tall.” Pre-order here.

Book of Boba Fett: Grogu with Rancor

Image: Funko/Lucasfilm

“Grogu will do whatever he can to protect Mando, even if it means stepping between his friend and a raging Rancor. Help Grogu calm the Rancor into a deep sleep by giving Pop! Grogu with Rancor a place in your Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett collection. Vinyl collectible is approximately 7-inches tall.” Pre-order here for $US40 ($56).