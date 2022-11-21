Ahsoka Tano Fans Will Find Columbia’s New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Winter Wear Hard to Resist

Star Wars fans have been dressing up as their favourite Star Wars characters all the way back to 1977 when A New Hope debuted, but today it’s a lot easier to be a cosplayer, even if you’re not hanging out in a warm theatre or convention centre, thanks to Columbia’s latest themed winter wear.

Today the company debuted its latest collaboration with Disney, but instead of drawing inspiration from the latest Star Wars series, Andor, Columbia instead looked to another series loved by Star Wars fans: The Clone Wars. The new lineup was officially revealed today, but fans are going to still have to wait a couple of more weeks to grab their favourites.

Seven Years of Star Wars-Inspired Fashion

This new collection marks the seventh year that Columbia and Disney have collaborated to bring the unique cold weather fashions developed by Star Wars’ costume and production designers for various characters to fans. Last year it was bounty hunter Boba Fett who was heavily featured, but in past years Columbia has released parkas and jackets inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Empire Strikes Back, and The Mandalorian’s Grogu, as well as accurately recreating the thick parkas the Empire Strikes Back’s film crew relied on to survive filming Hoth scenes in Norway.

Ahsoka Tano Takes Centre Stage

Gif: Disney Lucasfilm

The standout piece in Columbia’s 2022 winter collection draws its inspiration from the parka Ahsoka Tano wore to keep warm during her time on the snow-covered planet Carlac in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, at least until the Mandalorian terrorist group, the Death Watch, burned the Ming Po’s village to the ground.

The Columbia Ahsoka Tano Jacket

The outside of the Columbia Ahsoka Tano Jacket features a water-resistant shell that should keep the wind at bay as well, as well as faux fur trim on the hem, cuffs, and around the hood. But its most recognisable feature is a pair of twin points on the hood with small tufts of faux fur sticking out of both.

A Reflective Lining That Would Warm Even a Sith’s Cold Heart

Inside the Ahsoka Tano Jacket is where you’ll find more Star Wars detailing, including fabric patterns inspired by the character and Aurebesh lettering, as well as Columbia’s 650 ll insulation and a gold-tinted reflective lining designed to reflect the wearer’s own body heat back onto them. As for pricing? You’re looking at $US450 ($625) to bundle up in this one.

Style Icons Obi-Wan and Anakin Contribute Too

Image: Disney Lucasfilm

Over several seasons, Star Wars: The Clone Wars brought fans to the farthest reaches of its far, far away galaxy, many of which were permanently covered under a layer of ice and snow — including Orto Plutonia, where Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker had to bundle up before dealing with the Cantina-famous local Talz population.

The Columbia Republic Parka

Taking a slightly subtler approach to winter fashion, the Columbia Republic Winter Parka recreates Obi-Wan and Anakin’s Orto Plutonia jackets in both white and blue, with the only real distinguishing Star Wars feature on the outside being the Jedi crest logo on the chest of each one.

More Storage Than a Toydarian’s Junkyard

The Columbia Republic Parka’s outer shell is waterproof but breathable, so you’re less likely to end up sweaty after winter activities. That said, the combination of the company’s 650 ll insulation and thermal reflective lining on the inside is still going to keep you very toasty and feeling like you’re on Mustafar when you’re really on Hoth. The hood is lined with a faux fur trim that can be unzipped and removed, while the outside is covered in countless pockets for stashing gloves, thermal detonators, and lightsabers. But it’s even pricier than the Ahsoka jacket at $US500 ($694).

The Columbia Republic Heavyweight Pullover

The new Columbia Star Wars collection includes two additional items that don’t actually make appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The first is the Columbia Republic Heavyweight Pullover: a pair of white and blue cotton-blend hoodies featuring adjustable hoods, large pockets, and the Jedi crest logo on the chest. Either option will each sell for $US140 ($194).

The Columbia Republic Ball Cap

It’s doubtful that baseball ever found its way to the Star Wars universe given all those adventures happened a long time before our civilisation arrived, but Obi-Wan Kenobi would have probably still looked great in this Republic Ball Cap featuring a breathable mesh backing, an adjustable snapback strap, and the Jedi crest logo on the front with a distressed finish. At $US40 ($56) in either blue or white, it’s the cheapest option in Columbia’s new collection.

Available Starting December 2

Although Columbia revealed the new collection today, all of the items won’t be available until 12:01am EST on Friday, December 2, through either Columbia’s website, or select Columbia brick-and-mortar stores across the country.