AFP Uncovers New Scammer Trend Turning Elderly Targets Into Drug Mules

It’s scams awareness week and while the ACCC is urging Australians to keep on the lookout for dodgy opportunities, the AFP over the weekend uncovered an alarming new trend – scammers taking advantage of elderly victims.

In a statement, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said transnational and serious organised criminals are targeting the elderly in online scams to coerce the victims into working as drug mules to recoup their debts.

This new “drug mule trend”, the AFP said, was exposed after a number of illicit drug detections were made at Sydney International Airport. These detections involved elderly and vulnerable passengers.

In fact, the AFP said since October 2021, it has arrested 18 alleged drug mules upon their arrival on board international flights into Australia. When the illicit drugs were found by Border Force officers, some of the accused told the AFP they had been coerced into the role after they became victims of online financial scams.

“Some alleged scam victims have claimed they were travelling under the direction of international criminal syndicates and were carrying illicit drugs hidden inside their luggage,” the statement said.

“We have unfortunately seen instances where people have not only fallen victim to classic inheritance or investment scams and lost their money, but they are then offered false hope to regain their money, some unwittingly working as drug mules for the criminal syndicate,” AFP Commander Kate Ferry added.

Ferry said the victims of scams are already facing significant financial hardship along with any additional emotional trauma as a result of the online scam, and that they’re being preyed upon to be a drug mule.

The ACCC’s Scamwatch received more than 166,000 reports between January and September this year, showing a 90 per cent increase in losses to $424.8 million over the same period last year. These numbers vastly understate real losses as only about 13 per cent of victims report to Scamwatch, but they’re still staggering.

It’s definitely a nudge for us to remind our older family members to be on the lookout for scams and to let them know the best approach is to contact Border Force or the Police. You can also report scams to Scamwatch.

