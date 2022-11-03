Activate Your Trap Card in This Magic The Gathering: The Brothers’ War Preview

A new Magic: The Gathering set is on the way, and that of course means more cards to fling at your opponent’s deck — and Gizmodo has a look at a particularly sneaky card coming to The Brothers’ War.

The Brothers’ War is — and you might want to sit down if you’ve not played Magic in a hot minute before reading this bit — the 94th expansion to the venerable card game, and based around the events of the titular conflict in Magic’s original plane, Dominaria, as the brothers Urza and Mishra grew apart and violently flung the world into a devastating war. First explored all the way back in the ‘90s set Antiquities, it’s a chance to revisit one of the most important conflicts in Magic’s lore, and grapple once more with one of its most sinister factions, the corrupting Phyrexians. Suffice to say, you’ll need a few tricks up your sleeve to shut your opponent’s powerful cards down, and our exclusive look at the white-mana enchantment card Static Net will let you do so:

Image: Josh Hass/Wizards of the Coast

Static Net lets you target one of your opponents permanents in play, exiling them from the battlefield for as long as Static Net is still in play itself — perfect for containing a major threat before it can cut away at your own cards or your health pool. On top of that, when it first enters play it also grants you a powerstone token, a major mechanic in Brothers’ War cards. Powerstones let you expand your mana pool even further, giving you an extra colourless mana to be used to play any non-artefact spell. Lock down one of your opponent’s big plays and get a little something extra for your own plans? Very nice.

Magic The Gathering: The Brothers’ War is set to hit shelves November 18.

