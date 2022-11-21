2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Gets up to 550 KM of Range

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is almost here, and good news: it still looks fantastic. We first saw the new Ioniq 6 a few months ago, but now we are getting a better idea of the specs and design of the production.

The real notable difference from the global car is the battery range (it’s unfortunately down slightly for our market) and the old-fashioned side mirrors, which replace the camera-and-screen setup available in other markets. Here’s all the details!

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 On the Outside

Photo: Hyundai

For the most part, the car remains the same – and that’s a very good thing. I mean, just look at it. It’s so sleek. And that arcing roofline over a 116-inch wheelbase isn’t just for looks — the Ioniq 6 has a super slippery drag coefficient of 0.22.

Like I’ve said previously, in profile the Ioniq 6 looks a lot like a Porsche 911 or first-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS. That’s a very good thing in my opinion.

Photo: Hyundai

Lighting is a big focus on the Ioniq 6. Hyundai says that more than 700 “Parametric Pixels” can be found throughout the headlamps, taillights, and various other lighting fixtures inside and out. Those pixels carry over from the Ioniq 5’s, becoming a trademark of Hyundai EVs.

Buyers also have the option of choosing between 18- or 20-inch machined black wheels.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 On the Inside

Photo: Hyundai

The interior of the Ioniq 6 carries on the light and bright theme. There’s plenty of ambient lighting colours to choose from (64 to be exact) to bathe you in whatever mood you’re looking for.

The big difference is the omission of the rear-view screens on either side of the cabin. Since the U.S. doesn’t allow camera-based rear-view monitor systems, they don’t get the screens.

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai has reiterated that the Ioniq 6’s interior is meant to be a pleasant and friendly space full of eco-friendly materials that create an airy feel. It all looks rather open and flowing. We’ll have to hold our true impressions until we have a chance to check out the vehicle up close.

Almost all of the information in the car is sent to two 12.3-inch displays, one in front of the driver and in the middle of the cabin. Controls for the windows have been moved to a “bridge-type” centre console in an effort to improve door pocket storage.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6: Drivetrain and Battery

The car runs on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Ioniq 6 buyers can choose to mate the 77.4-kWh battery pack with either a single-motor rear-drive or two-motor all-wheel-drive layout, the latter of which is good for 320 horsepower and 202 kg-ft of torque. That’s enough power to get the car from 0-60 in under five seconds. The rear-drive version makes 225 horsepower and 117 kg-ft of torque.

Photo: Hyundai

While it is down on power, the single-motor Ioniq 6 gets a Hyundai estimated range of 547 km. That number is down from the 597 km estimated range the company published when the car was first revealed to the world. Meanwhile, the more powerful all-wheel-drive model manages a claimed 499 km. That’s still not too shabby.

Photo: Hyundai

The car can utilise both 400 and 800 volt charging infrastructures, and with a 350-kW charger, the Ioniq 6 can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. Even better, if you’re in a time crunch and have a 350-kW fast charger available, Hyundai says you can add 105 km of range in as little as 5 minutes. Using a Level 2 home charger, you can expect to fill up your battery in 7 hours.

We’re still waiting to get word on pricing, which we expect to learn closer to the on-sale date. Australia will likely get it sometime later than the rest of the world.