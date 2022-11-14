14 Meme Templates to Use on Twitter While You Still Have the Chance

As Twitter under Elon Musk keeps orbiting the edge of a black hole that could bring about the social media platform’s inevitable demise, we can still have a little bit of fun.

Self-proclaimed creative director Nathan Allebach put together a massive Google Doc that has nearly every meme template you could ever dream of using on Twitter. The 107-page Doc lists nearly every meme that’s been used on Twitter since 2019, cataloged by Allebach himself and republished on Twitter by social media analyst Matt Navarra. The Doc is open to anyone with the link and users can easily copy-and-paste the templates into their own tweets, texts, Slack messages, etc.

The templates come with some handy instructions on how to edit the meme templates. Placeholders appear as letters in parentheses (e.g. (x) or (a)) or the heart emoji (❤️) and are intended to be replaced with relevant text, symbols, or emoji. Any red text is to be removed before the final post as it is intended to serve as instructions or background information for person posting. Allebach further explains that the templates work best on mobile, not desktop.

There are hundreds of memes available to you in the Doc, free of charge. At their best, the memes are some of the best examples of internet humour and culture, and at their worst, they’ll make you nostalgic for a bygone era of social media. Here’s some of the best.

The Silent Protector

An emoji-translated version of the Silent Protector meme — where a soldier is protecting a sleeping child from a barrage of cartoonish weapons — for all your…silent protecting…tweets.

Dancing and Crying

Celebrate your favourite song with a set of dancing emoji men.

Reading and Learning

We’re all learning and growing, and but sometimes ignorance is bliss. In this format, an innocent ASCII man is excited to read some unidentified map/book/pamphlet, only to realise there is some dark backstory or bad information behind the context.

You may, for example, use this format to discuss, where (x) is replaced with “Upcoming concert tours” and (y) is “The Ticketmaster monopoly that extorts consumers.”

Sunglasses: On

Use this template to discuss something that makes you feel like you’re putting a pair of sunglasses on. For example:

(•_•) Child me going to bed at 9PM

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■) Adult me going to bed at 9PM

*thumbs up*

This anthropomorphized bear (dog? cat?) giving two thumbs up will help you push your agenda through a PSA.

The Lenny Face

Lenny Faces are actually a really classic piece of internet culture, and a personal favourite of mine to throw into conversation whenever I can. The earliest emergence of the Lenny Face occurred in 2012 according to KnowYourMeme, and hundreds of versions have spun-off since then. LennyFaceGuru, as Allebach links, has a huge portfolio of Lenny Faces you can copy and paste into your tweets and texts to your heart’s content.

In This House…

In this house we (insert something you’re a diehard fan of).

MAGIC!

While it doesn’t have any customisation, this MAGIC! meme allows you to sarcastically reply to whatever tweet you want.

Your Day at a Glance

Co-Star is a popular horoscope app that sends bizzare day-at-a-glace notifications to its users. Make your own by replacing (x) with any prompt you like.

Donald Trump Misinformation

Ah the Trump administration, what a time to be alive. Twitter’s feature of adding a disclaimer to controversial tweets, specifically those from Trump, was born at the tail-end of the 45th presidency, and now you can add the disclaimer to your own tweets.

Paper Planes – M.I.A.

M.I.A.’s hit single “Paper Planes” features the rapper singing about how she wants to take your money after a few gunshots and a cash register sound effect. This format is an adaptation of the song’s chorus, and you can generate some ₛᵢₗₗᵧ ₗᵢₜₜₗₑ ₜₑₓₜ at LingoJam, as Allebach mentions.

Budgeting for Dummies

Referencing the viral 2013 tweet from the meme account @dril, replace (x) with some stupid expense, like candles. Rent should be a little higher though.

Took a DNA Test

“I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch,” sings Lizzo in her hit song “Truth Hurts.”

While the lyric itself might have actually originated on Twitter in 2017, it’s now taken the form of an amorphous blob with this wonky formatting.

You can obviously be 100% that bitch, if you’d like, but you can also change (x) to be whatever you want.

Silly Little [BLANK]

Document parts of your silly little life with a silly little tweet that describes how you do your silly little chores or whatever you think is a silly little (z).