Your Favourite Animated Character Just Got Sick, Thanks to Artist Alex Pardee

“Disgusting.” If asked to give one work to describe the work of artist Alex Pardee, that would be it. The pop culture artist has a very distinct style that’s often overly graphic, whether that means with buckets of blood and guts or with an eye-popping palate of colours. And yet Pardee uses that trademark style in all sorts of genres and mediums, the most fun being his original gallery shows.

Pardee’s latest gallery show is called “The No-Longers” and it opens in Los Angeles Halloween weekend. The idea is simple. The attention to detail? Not so much. A large portion of the work is of famous animated characters who have been taken over by a mysterious virus, and so you get images like the one above of Fred Flintstone, and others such as Pikachu, Bart Simpson, or a Minion, in that unforgettable, and unmistakable, gross Pardee style. But Pardee also creates an elaborate backstory to explain each piece, all of which come together to make a singular, epic story.

To read more about that story, and see the work in its totality, head to the Building Bridges Art Exchange at Bergamot Station in Santa Monica, CA from Friday October 28 through Sunday October 30. Located at 2525 Michigan Ave, Unit F2, the exhibit has an opening reception and costume contest from 5-10 p.m. October 28 and is then open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. October 29 and 30.

Check out the slideshow to see more of the No-Longers and find out more information here.

No-Longer Pikachu

Image: Alex Pardee/Harman Projects

No-Longer Bart Simpson

Image: Alex Pardee/Harman Projects

No-Longer The Brain

Image: Alex Pardee/Harman Projects

Behind the Scenes

Image: Alex Pardee/Harman Projects

A look inside Pardee’s studio and another piece in the show. Photo by Chloe Rice.

No-Longer The Minions

Image: Alex Pardee/Harman Projects

Behind the Scenes Part Two

Image: Alex Pardee/Harman Projects

Pardee working on Pikachu. Photo by Chloe Rice.

No-Longer Luffy

Image: Alex Pardee/Harman Projects

Behind the Scenes Boom

Image: Alex Pardee/Harman Projects

Pardee working on Betty Boop. Photo by Chloe Rice.

No-Longer Ren

Image: Alex Pardee/Harman Projects

Beavis-the-Scenes

Image: Alex Pardee/Harman Projects

No Longer Beavis, but very, very large.