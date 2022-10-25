The News Of Tomorrow, Today

It’s Not Just You, WhatsApp Is Down

Published 1 hour ago: October 25, 2022 at 7:09 pm -
Filed to:australia
downfacebookmetaoutagewhatsapp
The few users of WhatsApp when the service goes down. Image: Whatsapp/Sony/Gizmodo Australia

Users of Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp have taken to Twitter to complain about the app being unusable, with the platform down for about an hour now.

According to Down Detector, outages started being reported at around 6 pm AEDT.

In a post shared on Twitter at 6:17 pm AEDT, Down Detector asked for retweets if people were experiencing a problem.

At the time of publish, the post had 61 retweets, 46 likes and a handful of comments. Its website was showing over 3,000 reports. None of which clarified what was going on or why WhatsApp was down.

Gizmodo Australia can confirm that while the app was working for us, messages weren’t sending and up the top of the chat was an infinite loading loop. Via the web, it was much the same behaviour. Calls aren’t connecting either. The last big outage for WhatsApp was back in 2021.

The last post from WhatsApp on Twitter is about protecting privacy and there is nothing on the company’s website.

Anyway, while we wait on a diagnosis from Meta about the issue, here are some memes confirming that yes, WhatsApp is in fact down.

Relatable.

Are Squid Game memes still a thing?

And, finally:

That’s all we know for now, we’ll update you when we learn why WhatsApp went down.

