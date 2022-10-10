The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Rob Bricken

Published 50 mins ago: October 11, 2022 at 3:00 am
Wendell & Wild’s Newest Trailer Gets Deliciously Dark
Image: Netflix

“Prepare for Nuns. Demons. Murder. Some children. A Goat. And a dead priest,” warns the newest trailer for Wendell & Wild, the upcoming stop-motion film by The Nightmare Before Christmas creator Henry Selick and co-written by Get Out’s Jordan Peele. But can anyone ever truly prepare for goats and nuns?

Unlike last month’s stylised, relatively sedate teaser, this full trailer is a cacophony of macabre shots from the film, which look like it fully lives up to the name of its second titular character. The film is about Kat (Lyric Ross), a teen “hell maiden” (I can’t wait to find out more about that) who accidentally brings the two hell-raising demons Wendell and Wild to the world of the living, and I do mean “hell-raising” quite literally:

We’ve talked before about how nice it is that Key and Peele have reunited the “magician morticians,” but it’s equally nice to see that Selick not only hasn’t softened but seems more willing than ever to create children’s entertainment where characters get murdered. Several of them, in fact! Wendell & Wild also stars Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Ving Rhames, and will arise on Netflix on October 28.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

