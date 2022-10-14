An Aussie VR Artist Gives Us a Sneak Peek at How He Creates a World of Infinite Possibilities

The VR landscape has slowly been ramping up. With big tech firms investing more into technology, and Web 3 advocates adopting VR for themselves, the hardware is quickly becoming more accessible and mainstream than once thought.





What used to be promised as an exclusive gaming console that will make all your cool 80’s gaming dreams come true, others have been taking advantage of the tools VR comes with to generate different kinds of immersive experiences.





Enter digital artists and animators who have been taking advantage of VR software’s capabilities to create new and interesting ways we can engage with and experience art. VR artists are not only using VR tools to create digital art but also galleries and exhibits of their works you can explore through VR.





Giant Swan is one such artist exploring the innovative ways VR art can revolutionise the creation and experience of art projects. Based in Melbourne, Australia, Giant Swan is a prolific digital artist using modern VR technology to create shapes and colours using his full bodies movement. He creates works spanning multiple media forms and a wide breadth of emerging experiences.





By passionately exploring the potential of VR, Giant Swan is chasing his dreams and sculpting them into a reality, paving a unique space within the VR community. His works explore the language and methods that VR tools encourage by incorporating music and dance into his creative process, acknowledging his own imperfect movements as a human.





We had a chat with Giant Swan about their background in VR, the potential VR art holds and how we can start changing how we engage with art for a more digital future.