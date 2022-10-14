An Aussie VR Artist Gives Us a Sneak Peek at How He Creates a World of Infinite Possibilities
The VR landscape has slowly been ramping up. With big tech firms investing more into technology, and Web 3 advocates adopting VR for themselves, the hardware is quickly becoming more accessible and mainstream than once thought.
What used to be promised as an exclusive gaming console that will make all your cool 80’s gaming dreams come true, others have been taking advantage of the tools VR comes with to generate different kinds of immersive experiences.
Enter digital artists and animators who have been taking advantage of VR software’s capabilities to create new and interesting ways we can engage with and experience art. VR artists are not only using VR tools to create digital art but also galleries and exhibits of their works you can explore through VR.
Giant Swan is one such artist exploring the innovative ways VR art can revolutionise the creation and experience of art projects. Based in Melbourne, Australia, Giant Swan is a prolific digital artist using modern VR technology to create shapes and colours using his full bodies movement. He creates works spanning multiple media forms and a wide breadth of emerging experiences.
By passionately exploring the potential of VR, Giant Swan is chasing his dreams and sculpting them into a reality, paving a unique space within the VR community. His works explore the language and methods that VR tools encourage by incorporating music and dance into his creative process, acknowledging his own imperfect movements as a human.
We had a chat with Giant Swan about their background in VR, the potential VR art holds and how we can start changing how we engage with art for a more digital future.
“When I look back at what influences me the most, it was always content that empowered me to experience, it's something I now aspire to daily."
How did you discover VR Art?
I discovered VR art at a birthday party hosted at a VR arcade in early 2017. It was this huge almost cyberpunk mess of a warehouse where fifteen of us got together to play with some of the early iterations of the VR we’re accustomed to now. At the time, I already knew of the creative apps and my curiosity was absolutely itching to have a go at them.
After I finally did get that opportunity to create, I excitedly shared my headset with some of my friends and their reactions were something I’ll never forget. I could see them experiencing something I had just made in a way I’ve never seen before. It really validated my curiosity and within a week I was setting myself up with a system to use at home.
What does VR Art allow you that other forms of digital art don’t?
Virtual Reality when used as a tool for art is really exciting because you’re able to bring multiple mediums together. Mediums that have a lengthy and long history of traditional experience that when brought together, turn into a brand new context that audiences can often have no point of reference or expectation going into.
For audiences, this means there is complete freedom to not just define “what is VR art?” But also continue redefining what art can be.
For myself, Virtual Reality is a tool that fills multiple roles. In production it lets me create 3D art with my own organic movement. I believe it is an essence that is really hard to imitate when working with traditional 3D tools where perfection is often the goal – VR art lets you create with all of that handmade imperfection. It is a space that effortlessly captures this because of its direct link between movement and input.
As a tool for showing art, VR excels even more. Perspective matters, and with VR, perspective becomes something you can play with in unimaginable ways. It almost instantly brings anyone straight into experiences that have the potential to be emergent without needing to explain much at all.
By: Ben Veress
I’ve noticed your art blends elements of nature and technology together in a setting that’s mostly dystopic, but peaceful. What draws you to this theme?
As an artist, I am just so undisciplined. “Confessional” is how you might describe me and the art I’ve made. When I was younger, I was lucky to grow up around nature of all kinds, living only homestead in a state park within suburban Melbourne. While I lived in rural Victoria, I would find joy in jumping fences and seeing if I could “get up that mountain” and be back home by Sunday night. I think having that sort of relationship with nature, it was inevitable for me to loop back there everywhere I can.
My relationship with tech also really influences my work. Some of my favourite media growing up was steeped in video game culture and things like the original Gorillaz CDs. When I look back at what influences me the most, it was always content that empowered me to experience, it’s something I now aspire to daily.
Are there any “pinch me” moments you’ve encountered throughout your career?
I remember in 2018 I was at a Smith Street Band gig with my friends. When I got home that night, I jumped into VR and sculpted album art of theirs. I just wanted to capture that night for myself. After sculpting the album art, I posted it on my page and that was it.
Four months later while working in my logistics job, I got a call from the band inviting me to make some visuals for their Falls Festival set that year. It was an absolutely insane experience, from that call all the way to the night they debuted my art, I got to share that energy with the band and their audience. I hadn’t found myself creatively yet, but they believed in me as much as my friends and family did.
You’ve come from a game design and 3D art background, do you feel like VR is your true calling?
I hesitate to say Virtual Reality is my calling because even without it, I would be just as inspired and driven to create. I just might not have found the path that let me tie those ambitions together into a career. A lack of a sophisticated background also helped me approach this new medium with completely fresh eyes and ultimately contribute to the medium’s language without bias towards any particular scene or industry.
I think an understanding of logistics ended up helping me run my own business and I think a background in gaming and 3D art helped me perceive the potential of experience for people.
You’ve mentioned in the past your art is guided by music and body movements. When you approach a piece, is it improvisational or do you rehearse?
For someone as undisciplined as I am in creation, I prepare relentlessly not exactly for what I’m going to create, but I curate my music influences like a moodboard of colour. I spend time studying references from different sources and generally get myself as “ready” as I can be. I don’t think I’ve ever had a working title to make it to the final works.
The only times I’ve ever rehearsed are for live sculpting, where I don’t think an audience really wants to see an artist sculpt a nose fifteen times as much as they would rather see you flesh out a whole space within thirty minutes.
There’s been talk for almost a decade about VR becoming the next and biggest thing in gaming, however, it’s been failing to catch a mainstream audience. Do you think art could be the potential for bringing VR to a broader audience?
The talk around it is completely justified as there are already so many fantastic examples in gaming and art. Examples where all sorts of audiences come out with their minds absolutely blown. The only thing holding back adoption is accessibility and the costs behind the tech that people crave from the current hardware available off the shelf.
It really feels like we are one and a half tech generations away before it’s really going to open up and be more available.
Where do you see VR art taking you in the future?
Right now I’m working on a few projects that look to blur the lines of mediums further and really establish myself with some installations that include life-size VR sculptures that have been 3D printed with some wild techniques. I’ve been experimenting with wearable sculpture and also looking at releasing my own Installer for people to be able to explore my work without hassle on their own VR setups.
I think it’s really important to keep an open mind about the future always, but right now, the fire’s on and it’s hard to ignore the feeling that my best is still way ahead of me.
Is there any advice you’d give to people in creative fields about following their dreams?
While following your dreams, be open enough to look at things from more than one perspective. Things like passion and a career are two very different, but sometimes parallel journeys. I’ve never met a good artist who wasn’t humble enough to learn from anyone. The ability to harness a drive to be better through the willingness to embrace your limits and admire others is something that can guide you to real growth.
Creative fields can be really competitive and isolating at almost any time, being really honest with what you’re making and what you’re working towards will always ensure you’re capturing the moment right now, and those are the ones that count.
If you were inspired by Giant Swan’s story, you can find out more about his artwork and exhibits here.