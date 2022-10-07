V/H/S/99’s Trailer Promises a Gleefully Gory Good Time

Found-footage horror — which once felt like a gimmick on its way to obscurity — just keeps finding new ways to reinvent itself. One big reason is the V/H/S series, which revived itself with last year’s sickeningly entertaining V/H/S/94. A new entry (set five years later) hits Shudder just in time for Halloween.

The new trailer arrived following today’s V/H/S/99 panel at New York Comic Con, should your eyeballs be ready to drink in its mayhem.

A synopsis, for those who require some small shred of coherence from the chaos: “V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analogue days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager’s home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations.” Directors for this one include Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre, and Vanessa and Joseph Winter.

Viva VHS! The film has its premiere last month at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will arrive on Shudder to awaken your long-buried Y2K phobias on October 20.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.