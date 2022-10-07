Updates From Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Black Adam, and More

A third season of Fantasy Island is on the way. Get a creepy new look at the next American Horror Story. Plus, a ton of looks at Chucky season 2, Reginald the Vampire, Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler, and much, much more. To me, my spoilers!

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

According to THR, Eka Darville (Jessica Jones) has joined the cast of Wes Ball’s Kingdon of the Planet of the Apes in a currently undisclosed role, while Deadline reports Kevin Durand will play a villainous ape.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Coming Soon also has word Emma Tammi (The Wind) has been hired to direct the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie at Blumhouse.

Fairy Tale

Following a short bidding war, Universal Pictures has boarded the film adaptation of Stephen King’s Fairy Tale from director Paul Greengrass. [Deadline]

Black Adam

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Quintessa Swindell revealed she “studied with expert dancers and researched early modern dance pioneers like Loie Fuller and Isadora Duncan” in preparation to play the spinning superhero, Cyclone, in Black Adam.

It became a very personal experience. I feel like when you’re moving your body, you start to feel yourself in different ways, and you want to accentuate different things. Through movement, there’s an emotional release. So when I was training, I became more comfortable in my body, and really empowered in a way that I honestly didn’t think would happen.

Relatedly, Lorne Balfe’s theme for the Justice Society is now available to stream on Youtube.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Mondo has released a new poster for the upcoming Weird Al biopic at Roku.

Check out an exclusive look at the all-new MONDO poster for #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory by artist @JJwHarrison.



The @MondoNews artwork for the @TheRokuChannel movie is available to order this Friday. pic.twitter.com/7nnGRjiiXp — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 6, 2022

One Piece Film: Red

Additionally, Coming Soon has a pair of motion posters for the new One Piece movie.

The Origin

Early homo sapiens battle the supernatural in a clip from The Origin, premiering this week at the BFI London Film Festival.

The Lair

A Royal Air Force pilot in Afghanistan uncovers a bunker of man-made monsters in the trailer for Neil Marshall’s latest, The Lair.

Bunker

In a similar vein, a group of WWI soldiers find themselves trapped underground with an “ungodly presence” in the trailer for Bunker, set to premiere this week at the Buffalo International Film Festival.

Run, Sweetheart, Run

Clark Gregg sets up a single mother (Ella Balinska) with a supernatural, fourth-wall-breaking serial killer (Pilou Asbæk) in the trailer for Run, Sweetheart, Run.

Blood Relatives

A 115-year-old Yiddish vampire meets his estranged daughter in the trailer for Blood Relatives, available November 22 on Shudder.

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Creatures from Japanese mythology team up against the ogrish Oni in the trailer for Netflix’s new stop-motion animated feature, Thunder God’s Tale.

I’m Totally Fine

A shape-shifting extraterrestrial (Natalie Morales) helps Jillian Bell get her groove back in the trailer for I’m Totally Fine, on demand November 4.

Koala Man

Spoiler TV also has word that Miranda Otto, Hugo Weaving, Jemaine Clement, Jarrad Wright, and Rachel House have joined the cast of the animated series Koala Man. Notably, Otto is said to play “a sweet young koala cub with whom Koala Man shares a deep and mysterious connection” while Weaving has been cast as King Emudeus, “the wise and noble monarch of Australia’s emus.”

Fantasy Island

According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, a third season of Fox’s Fantasy Island reboot begins filming this January.

American Horror Story

A teaser for the latest season of American Horror Story promises macabre leather fetishists enjoying themselves in New York City.

Pennyworth

Alfred must rescue Thomas Wayne from the Tower of London in the trailer for next week’s episode of Pennyworth.

Stargirl

Courtney’s peers are concerned about her new relationship with Icicle, Jr. in the trailer for next week’s episode of Stargirl.

Kung Fu

Elsewhere, Pei-Ling is concerned she may not be in control of her actions in the trailer for next week’s episode of Kung-Fu.

Reginald the Vampire

Reginald claims his first victim in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Hunger.”

Chucky

Finally, Gina Gershon quotes All About Eve while Chucky riffs on A Clockwork Orange in a new “This season on…” trailer for season two.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57fdyZtiUqcBanner art by Jim Cook

