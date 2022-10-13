Updates From Black Adam, Madame Web, and More

David Gordon Green gives an update on his Exorcist reboot. Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish want to bring back The Wicker Man. Mike Flanagan hypes up The Fall of the House of Usher. Plus, check out a sneak peek at the She-Hulk finale, and what’s next on Stargirl. Spoilers get!

Barbarella

Deadline reports Sydney Sweeney (Madame Web, The White Lotus) is attached to star in a remake of Barbarella at Sony, however, “no writer or director” is currently connected. The outlet additionally notes Sweeney “is expected to executive produce” the project herself.

Red One

Deadline also reports Lucy Liu has joined the cast of Red One, the upcoming “four-quadrant action-adventure holiday comedy” starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and Kiernan Shipka.

Madame Web

Set footage of Tahar Rahim filming Madame Web appears to confirm he’s been cast as Ezekiel Sims, a businessman who becomes a member of the Spider Society after gaining Spider-Totem powers through a mystic ritual.

EZEKIEL SIMS IS IN MADAME WEB!!! LIVE ACTION EZEKIEL!!! I WIN!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/BFUvlsiomo — Estevan (@sharp_defend3r_) October 12, 2022

The Exorcist

In conversation with Variety, David Gordon Green revealed his new Exorcist movie begins filming “in a couple of weeks.”

#HalloweenEnds director David Gordon Green on working on #TheExorcist reboot: "[I'm] honored to step into something that's so valuable within cinema history." https://t.co/JnGDnAmRBE pic.twitter.com/ZbAZ3unAmk — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2022

Pinocchio

Netflix has released a new poster for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

From the mind of Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and award-winning stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson, #PinocchioMovie is a story you think you may know…but you don’t.



In select theaters November and on Netflix December 9. 🪵🦗🦋 pic.twitter.com/Y6VKz5Mzbv — Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (@pinocchiomovie) October 12, 2022

Black Adam

Pierce Brosnan teed up a clip of Doctor Fate delivering some bad news to Hawkman during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

The Wicker Man

According to Deadline, Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish plan to adapt the classic horror film The Wicker Man into a TV series. Though no broadcasters are currently attached, Howard Overman (Misfits, War of the Worlds) is attached to write the script.

The Fall of the House of Usher

In conversation with The Wrap, Mike Flanagan stated his adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher will be “unlike anything he’s ever done.”

It’s crazy. It is unlike anything I’ve ever done, but in the other direction. My favourite way to describe it to people is like Hill House is kind of a string quartet, and Bly Manor is this delicate, kind of beautiful piece of classical piano music, and The Fall of the House of Usher is heavy metal. It’s rock and roll. It’s the closest I will get to Giallo. It’s wild. It is colourful and dark and blood-soaked and wicked and funny, and aggressive and scary and hilarious. I’ve never gotten to work on anything like it. We left everything on the field with it, and it’s just bombastic fun. I’m really excited for that to find its way out because I especially think both The Midnight Club and Usher just go off in their own drastically different directions, and next to each other they’re fascinating to me.

American Horror Story: New York City

Bloody-Disgusting has several character posters from the new season of American Horror Story. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: FX

Photo: FX

Photo: FX

Photo: FX

Chucky

The kids take Chucky hostage in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Hail, Mary!”

Kung Fu

Nicky goes to Thailand in the trailer for “The Compass,” next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Stargirl

Stargirl and the JSA investigate who’s been watching them in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Infinty Inc. Part One.”

The Handmaid’s Tale

Meanwhile, Serena escapes in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

La Brea

A mysterious fog heralds a pack of deadly wolves in the trailer for next week’s La Brea.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Finally, Jennifer and Nikki attempt to unravel the identities of the Intelligencia in a clip from today’s She-Hulk finale.