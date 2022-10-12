Uber Partners With Splend To Put 500 Polestar 2 Drivers on the Road

From today, Uber and Splend are distributing 500 electric vehicles to drivers in NSW, in an effort to incentivise the uptake of EVs in Australia.

This push to electrify the NSW Uber fleet comes four months after the company announced a $26 million push to encourage drivers to go green and pick up an electric car. Before then, Uber set up an “EV Hub”, including information and incentives for drivers who want to go electric.

Now, in collaboration with Splend, an Australian rideshare vehicle loans company, the company is taking things a step further by actually providing drivers with an electric car.

“Australia’s transition to electric vehicles is a priority at all levels of government, and we’re encouraged to see this kind of collaboration in the private sector that is bringing more EVs to city streets, and faster,” said the NSW Minister for Energy, Matt Kean.

“The NSW government is proud to have worked with Splend as a recipient of our NSW Drive Electric funding program, and we look forward to seeing more rideshare trips happening in EVs in the months and years ahead.”

Splend was a recipient of the NSW government’s Drive Electric funding program, scoring $1.8 million on top of a gigantic $150 million the company raised in April.

Here’s how it works: from today, eligible Uber drivers can sign up for one of 500 Polestar 2s using Splend’s flexi-own plan, over on the dedicated page. The Standard Range Single Motor and Long Range Single Motor models are available, but not the Long Range Dual Motor model.

EV drivers will benefit from a 50 per cent reduction in the Uber service fee (up to $6,000 per year) and Splend will provide a special price for a home charger. Polestar 2s meet the requirements for comfort and premium rideshare categories and, of course, you don’t need to pay for fuel.

The majority of Uber’s 500 electric vehicles will be delivered to NSW before the end of year. Availability is subject to Splend’s credit check and pre-approval conditions, and Uber’s service fee discount is available until June 2025.

Additionally, in 2023, the ride-share company will launch a new “comfort electric” riding category for when you want a quick lift somewhere in an EV.

I’m always happy to see more Polestar 2s on the road in Sydney. We loved that car and, frankly, it has quite a luxurious backseat.

Uber Australia is aiming to be a zero-emissions platform by 2040.