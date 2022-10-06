Twitter’s Mixed Media Update Is Pretty Cool, Even if Only for Memes

Twitter has rolled out an update allowing for “mixed media” to be posted all in one tweet.

“Mixed media” is a bit of a consuming term, but it essentially means having more than one media type uploaded in a single tweet.

Previously, Twitter users could post a tweet with up to four images in it, but this update lets you mix and match your tweet content a bit. Now, you can post four separate pieces of media, and they don’t need to be images. This means GIFs and videos can now be posted in bulk in the same way.

Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter.



You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022

“Adding ‘mixed’ media to a Tweet is simple and straightforward. When composing a Tweet, tap the ‘Media’ or “’GIF’ icons and select the content you want to share (and don’t forget to add descriptive text to make your images more accessible). That’s it!” The Twitter blog post reads.

“You can add up to four videos, images, and/or GIFs per Tweet. The update is currently available on iOS and Android, however Tweets with different content types can be consumed on all platforms.”

The blog post adds that the team is aiming to make Twitter “the best place to share media,” an interesting goal considering Instagram is… Not in a good spot right now. The update ties in with the rollout of new video tools on Twitter, including full-screen videos and a video carousel (similar to Instagram Reels).

Actually, it’s been a bit of a week for Twitter news. Yesterday, the edit button rolled out to Twitter Blue users and Elon Musk put forward his bid again.

But of course, it’s mostly being used for memes right now, in particular featuring the “Pope holding an object” template. Unfortunately, it’s not translating through to our embedded tweets at the moment, but we suspect an update will be rolled out soon.

the holy snoot pic.twitter.com/p9uXIki6Fw — The Spirit and the Mouse 🐭⚡ (@SpiritAndMouse) October 6, 2022

yup, you can now Tweet whatever media you want together



go forth and meme pic.twitter.com/RJtDBrUgNu — shiraz  (@shiraz) October 5, 2022

Does it add much value to the hellsite platform? Eh, not especially, but I think it’s exciting to see new features, especially for someone like me, who likes to use Twitter threads mixed with photos and videos to log my journeys in video games. Twitter’s mixed media feature seems perfect for that.

Anyway, if you’re interested in this update, it’s currently only live on iOS and Android.