Aussies Can Now Access the Twitter Edit Button, if They Pay For It

Twitter users in Australia, New Zealand and Canada can finally get their hands on the one thing they want: an edit button. But, they’ll have to pay for the edit tweet privilege as it’s only available to those with a Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter last month dropped a virtual bomb on its platform when it announced that it was testing out an edit button feature (known as Edit Tweet) internally.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

After asking for an edit button for 15 years and receiving roundabout answers from Twitter, users were sceptical. Let’s not forget that Twitter said it was working on an edit button on April Fool’s Day this year as a joke.

But alas, the feature is finally here.

test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand!



US coming soon pic.twitter.com/7NNPRC0t1I — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

The feature will initially be available to those within Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Twitter users in the U.S. will have to wait a little longer.

But as we said above, the edit button comes at a price.

Twitter, the beloved bird app that has given us cursed content for the price of zero dollars every day since 2006 has a premium service – Twitter Blue. It launched in June 2021, but Twitter keeps drip-feeding updates to those willing to fork out the cash, including the edit tweet feature.

When Twitter Blue launched, it was priced at $4.49. Now, it will set you back $6.99 per month. You can subscribe in-app.

When a tweet has been edited, you’ll see a little pen symbol next to the post. Version history will also be available.

now that Edit is rolling out in Twitter Blue Labs, here’s what you can expect



see that little icon? it’s there to let you know that the Tweet has been edited pic.twitter.com/Av6vZYuVeO — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

As you can see in the videos embedded above, users will have 30 minutes to edit a tweet before it’s set in stone.

We’re not sure what happens in the case of an edited Tweet that has been quoted – no one around here wastes $7 a month on Twitter Blue so we’re even yet to test the edit tweet feature. We’ll update you once we learn more.